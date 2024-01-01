Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix the Xbox save bug issue in BG3

Xbox Series X|S players have been subject to various frustrating bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3, including an issue that deletes players’ saved game data. The issue is under investigation by Larian Studios, though there are several tips to try out in the meantime.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massively sprawling three-act game that can take anywhere from 24 to 80 hours to complete. Losing your saved data can set you back entire days if your saved files are deleted. If you are trying to combat this game-ending bug, here’s what you can do.

How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox save bug

Losing progress in BG3 can mean remaking tons of vital choices and rolls. Image via Larian Studios

At time of writing, there is no way to reclaim your lost saves if they have been deleted due to the Xbox Series X|S bug. While Larian continues to investigate the strange, game-breaking bug, Xbox has given several suggestions for players to prevent the issue from occurring.

Below are Microsoft’s recommendations to avoid this issue:

Do not unplug your console, even whenever it is powered off.

Turn off your console correctly. Hold down your Xbox’s control Xbox button. Navigate to the Turn Off Console option

Ensure that your Xbox is up to date. Go to Profile and Systems. Navigate to Settings and then to System. Under the Updates tab, you can check for any available console updates.

Make sure that you close Baldur’s Gate 3 before you turn off the console.

Though many of these fixes seem fairly basic, it is the best way to prevent saved data from Baldur’s Gate 3 or any other game from being deleted.

When will the Xbox save bug for BG3 get fixed?

There is no set timetable for when the Xbox save bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be fixed, but Larian is aware of the issue and working on it. The award-winning RPG was released for the Xbox platform on Dec. 7 and has experienced various bugs since launch.

Many of these bugs, including the save data bug, will likely be cleaned up as time goes on. Larian Studios has shown immense interest in post-launch support for Baldur’s Gate 3, not only fixing bugs but also adding new content, dialog, and sections of the game. Though this bug is incredibly frustrating for afflicted players, we can likely expect it to end sometime in 2024.