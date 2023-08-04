How long does it take to beat Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate titles are notorious for requiring lots of hours to finish. I finished the first one in 60 hours and the second in 80 hours, including the extra bits and pieces that came with each.

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is out, a lot of people are wondering how it compares to its predecessors. Does it take as long to finish the story? What about if you’re a completionist who wants to leave no stone unturned? Well, the good news is it’s the most expansive title in the trilogy so far, and its longevity is right up there too.

How long does it take to finish Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes anywhere between 75 hours and 100 hours to complete, according to Larian Studios per an interview with IGN. But that’s just a regular playthrough for an average player. The developers claim it will take completionists closer to 200 hours. You can check your playtime in-game, too.

It’s also worth noting Baldur’s Gate 3 has 174 hours of cinematics, but players won’t see them all in a single playthrough due to all the possible choices. Still, this contributes to the playtime, especially among those who don’t want to skip them. I fall in that category, and so far I feel like I’ve already watched a movie’s worth of content.

So, you’re looking at anywhere between 75 to 2,00 hours to finish Baldur’s Gate 3, depending on how you approach things.

Plus, since you can experience different content with different classes and Origins, you can stretch it even more. You might want to use a custom character the first time around, then opt for the Dark Urge with Illithid Powers the second. There’s no shortage of choice, with replayability one of the franchise’s biggest assets.

