Baldur’s Gate 3: How many acts are there in BG3?

The main selling point of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the elaborate storylines, and how the story changes and new narratives are woven depending on the choices you make. With up to 100 hours of content for you to sink your teeth into, BG3 is split into acts, but how many are there?

Acts in gaming refer to individual questlines that make up one major storyline. Normally, single-player games have more acts than multiplayer games solely because of their story-driven gameplay. In BG3, you’re exploring the universe of Dungeons and Dragons full of intrigue, betrayal, survival, and power with the help of your loyal fellowship.

Although the game has dozens and dozens of quests taking you across the Forgotten Lands to fully unravel your potential and the raw power of your companions, you still need to complete the main acts to wrap up this fully-fledged fantasy game. So, here’s how many acts there are in BG3.

Larian claim it could take 100 hours to complete the campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How many acts are there in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has only three main campaign acts—Act one, Act two, and Act three. Although there are only three acts, don’t get fooled into thinking they won’t take long, as each act will take you hours and hours to complete it.

Larian Studios said it should roughly take you anywhere between 75 to 100 hours to finish the entire campaign, but I think it could take me that same amount of time just to wrap up the first act because there the zones are stunning, the NPCs are in a mood for a chat, and the list of quests is actually quite long.

If you’re a nerd just like me and you need to check out every nook and cranny of BG3, remember that you can always come back to certain areas and hunt down easter eggs and complete the quests you missed out on. It’s important to note that not all quests will be available, but you can still uncover more BG3 secrets and storylines.

About the author