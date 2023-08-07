Unlucky Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares hilarious romance failure montage

What's love got to do with it?

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several potential love interests in a playthrough. But as one unlucky player found out the hard way, you’ll still have to do some grafting.

Romance options are a staple of the Baldur’s Gate series and the latest entry doubles down with some scandalous scenes, including the now infamous bear romance scene with the Druid Halsin.

There are 10 romanceable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, who you will meet in various stages of your journey, but just because you can find love doesn’t mean you will.

Taking to Reddit, one unfortunate player shared a hilarious montage of their attempts to get lucky, seeing each of their four advances rejected.

First up was Wyll, who preferred to spend time alone than with a companion, before Shadowheart brutally issued a rejection of her own, informing the player they “need to do a bit more leg work before I commit to any hip work.” Hilarious and scalding. I’ve romanced her though, so I can’t relate to this pain.

Gale then implied that the player had a particular “musk” to them, with the final blow coming from Halsin—though he was at least kinder with his rejection.

While hilarious, the explanation for the rejections is simple—the player had not earned enough appeal with any of the four characters, which is required to initiate any romance, but the door is not shut entirely.

In the meantime, the player may want to turn their attention to the community and ask if a mod can be created to introduce Tinder to the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

