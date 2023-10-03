BG3 players agree this surprise romance is one of the best in the game

Those who have played Baldur’s Gate 3 know the game is full of companions with whom you may romance. But the world of Faerûn doesn’t just revolve around you and your main characters—there’s a lot going on behind our backs, including the game’s best romance, according to many.

Pork_Confidence, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player, posted the romance scene between Isobel and Aylin on Reddit on Oct. 2. “The love story I didn’t know I wanted,” they captioned the post, and many players in the comments agree it’s one of the best in the whole game.

“I’m actually jealous their scene is so much more heartwarming than any of my romance scenes,” one of the top comments reads. We can’t disagree, as it truly does feel like one of the most real scenes in the game.

Not everyone could have gotten to the romance scene and rekindling of the love between Isobel and Aylin, though. This is due to many ways the story might have played out, and if you don’t want to spoil yourself, we’d suggest you stop reading now.

Aylin is actually Nightsong, for whom we start searching at the beginning of Act One. If you manage to save Nightsong, or Aylin, from being killed by Shadowheart or yourself, you will meet her again during the final confrontation with Ketheric (Isobel’s father). If all goes well, the two will bump into each other, which will result in one of the sweetest romance scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3. They will also join your camp and be powerful allies in the final battle.

Although if there was one other candidate in terms of sweetest romance scenes in the game, we’d have to throw in one more name into the Goblet of Fire. That would be Karlach. I mean, she invites you on an actual date during your romance, and it’s also in the race for the most awkward and sweet scene in the game.

