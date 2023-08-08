Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Nightsong in BG3

The Nightsong quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most important long-running quest lines in the game. The ending of the quest will vary depending on the choices you make throughout the game and can have major story implications down the line. The Nightsong themselves is hard to find because of the myriad of locations you have to visit beforehand.

To make it easier, we will be taking you through the entire quest line titled “Find the Nightsong,” which will span through the entirety of act one and most of act two.

Find the Nightsong quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Find the Nightsong is a quest line that can be acquired in the first act of the game. It was one of the few early-access quests that didn’t seem to have a conclusion. Ever since the full game was released, we now know where this quest line goes and how it eventually ends. This is a long, involved questline that takes you through different areas and characters, so strap in for a lot of hours of gameplay.

The Nightsong herself is an important character tied to the end of the story, especially to one particular Elven character in your party. Toward the end of the quest, big decisions have to be made regarding this character and their ties to the Nightsong. But before we get there, we need to start at the beginning, all the way from act one.

Act one

The “Find the Nightsong” quest begins in act one after you talk to Liam in the Druid Grove. Talking to him will lead to him telling you that there is a wizard in Baldur’s Gate that will pay a heavy sum to anyone that brings him the Nightsong. From this point on, the quest progresses slowly, interjecting itself within parts of the main storyline.

This quest then continues when you head to the Goblin Camp. Along the way, you learn that the Nightsong is being held in the Defiled Ruins, which is the lowest section of the Goblin Camp. Once you defeat Priestess Gut, you can travel deeper into the ruins where you will run into her bodyguard. Either pacify, convince, or avoid the ogre to gain access to the deepest levels of the area.

If you keep going, you will run into a dead end and a mysterious symbol on the ground. You can rotate the pieces of the symbol to form the right pattern, thus solving the puzzle. To know what the real pattern looks like, you will have to rummage through Priestess Gut’s room, but to make it easier, just follow the pattern below to complete the puzzle.

Solving this puzzle will unlock the route to the Underdark. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

After solving the puzzle, the door above (as shown by the white pathing) will open, allowing you to access the Underdark. You will have to navigate through this massive underground section till you get to the Grymforge. Talking to the people here will indicate that the trail of the Nightsong has gone cold. This ends the act one portion of this quest, it will continue into act two.

Act two

Finding the Nightsong then continues through the main story after you cross the Shadow-cursed lands and get to safety. Most of act two will pass by without a sign of the Nightsong, but you will pick up important items needed to eventually get to the Nightsong herself. Once you get to the Last Light Inn, travel southwards to find Thorm Mausoleum.

Traveling deeper into the crypt will get you to the Gauntlet of Shar, the area where you will finally encounter the Nightsong. Getting to the end is quite daunting since you will have to go through several puzzles to get there, however. After solving a series of puzzles and one major boss battle, you will get the four Umbral Keys, which are necessary to open the area where the Nightsong awaits.

Getting to Nightsong and the final part of this quest is quite challenging. Image via Larian Studios.

Before getting here, we recommend having Shadowheart and Astarion in your active party. The former is necessary because her personal quest ends here and the latter will be very helpful when it comes to disarming traps in this location. After you finally defeat the boss of this gauntlet, Balthazar, you will encounter the Nightsong and will be forced to make a decision here.

Find the Nightsong: Making the final decision

The Nightsong quest ends after this part. When you get here, the game offers you two choices as follows that will branch out.

Kill her. Let’s finish this ritual.

[Persuasion] Don’t do it, Shadowheart. Don’t kill her – you’ll regret it.

The first choice will lead to two choices. One of them will have your player character kill the Nightsong while the other choice leads to Shadowheart killing her instead. If you choose to kill her yourself, Shadowheart will eventually leave your party permanently (this is irreversible). Her questline will also come to an abrupt end.

The second option will have you pass a Persuasion check. If you pass, you will be presented with another option that states “Trust Shadowheart – Do not interfere“. Picking this option will leave Shadowheart to her own devices, although you can nudge her in a certain direction if you choose.

This might not be the best outcome in the game. Image via Larian Studios.

If you let Shadowheart give in to her emotions and kill the Nightsong, Shadowheart will then be possessed by Shar instead because killing the Nightsong also fulfills her duty to the goddess. As a reward, Shadowheart will be granted a set of Dark Justiciar Armor and Shar’s Spear of Evening.

Shadowheart’s personality also changes drastically as she becomes more self-absorbed and focused on the principles of Shar. She will state that she has no room for love and this decision might potentially lock you out of further romance options with her.

If you convince Shadowheart to not go through with killing the Nightsong, the outcome drastically changes. The Nightsong reveals herself to be a daughter of Selune named Dame Aylin and, as such, is a deva. Shadowheart also gains the Moonlight Glaive as a reward and more romance options will open up if you choose to go down that path.

Regardless of the choice you make, Shadowheart’s Daughter of Darkness quest will conclude and you will learn everything you need to know about this complex character. Further romance options will give you more insight into her past and make her a loyal party member till the end of the storyline.

