Baldur’s Gate 3 meme exposes players’ silly approach to huge in-game decision

What do you do once you have found the Nightsong? The complicated journey through Shar’s Gauntlet leaves players with one of the most difficult decisions that they face in the entirety of Baldur’s Gate 3, but one line of reasoning stands out as the funniest approach.

As players reach the climax of Act Two in BG3, assuming they have Shadowheart in their group, they will have to converse with their cleric to make a pivotal decision. Do they tell Shadowheart to kill Dame Aylin to become a Dark Justiciar, or do they persuade her to spare the Nightsong and save her?

The scene is one that players have explored numerous iterations of, and it can often be one of the key decisions that separates a “good” playthrough from an “evil” one. But one player today shared a meme that shows just how nonsensical a lot of players’ reasoning is when it comes to choosing to save the Nightsong instead of having Shadowheart execute her.

“You free Dame Aylin because it’s the right thing to do,” the meme reads. “I free her because I think Shadowheart is pretty with her white hair. We are not the same.”

The image for the meme is none other than Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Stan Edgar in the Amazon series The Boys. As an executive of a conglomerate that employs all of the world’s super heroes, Edgar is known in the series as someone who doesn’t have super powers, yet isn’t afraid to stand up to those with powers, like the show’s villain Homelander. The meme itself is a play on a conversation that Edgar has with Homelander in which he demeans the leader of the super heroes.

If players decide to save Dame Aylin, Shadowheart will later dye her hair white in an effort to show that she has changed her ways and defected from the seemingly corrupt god that she formerly worshiped. Though many people believe that is the “good” thing to do, many players take a significantly more simple approach of doing so just because they like Shadowheart’s aesthetic more with white hair over black hair, which is one of the funnier ways to make deal with a moral quandary.