Baldur’s Gate 3: How to blow up Grymforge Cave with Smokepowder Bombs

Blowing up the Grymforge Cave cave-in to save Nere in Baldur’s Gate 3 is satisfying, and depending on the choices you make and who you talk to, you may be in for a wild and bloody battle.

However, blowing up the cave-in can be a little tricky, even down to getting the powder, but there are a few tricks you can use to make the process painless. Well, at least for you.

Blowing up the Grymforge Cave in BG3, explained

Putting it simply, to blow up the Grymforge Cage cave-in in BG3, you will need to get Smokepowder Bombs and a Runepowder Vial, throw them as close to the stones of the cave-in as possible, and then ignite them with a fire spell like Fire Bolt.

This is because the stones are of a medium toughness, which means you won’t be able to break them like you usually would through bludgeoning unless you can somehow do 20 damage or more. This is where all of that explosive firepower comes into play.

Where to find the Smokepowder Bombs in Grymforge

The door leads to a water-logged area. Image via Larian Studios

You will find two Smokepowder Bombs hidden in a secret room in the eastern part of Grymforge. To find the room from the Underdark-Grymforge waypoint, head east, and instead of going up the stairs in front of you, go through the door to the left.

You’ll enter a room filled with rubble, debris, and dripping water, and to find the entrance of the secret room, you need to go to the back, where you’ll perform a Perception check. When I did this, I had Shadowheart on my team because she has a very high Perception ability, which makes passing these automatic checks less adrenaline-inducing and RNG-fueled.

There’s also a tiny entrance that a tiny creature, or gas, could fit through. Image via Larian Studios Image via Larian Studios

If you pass the Perception check, you’ll notice a button beside the pillar that you can press, revealing the inside of the secret room. There, you’ll find two Smokepowder Bombs behind the chest.

With the two Smokepowder Bombs in your inventory, you can now get the Runepowder Vial to help you blow up the cave.

How to get the Runepowder vial from Philomeen

If you talk to the enslaved people near the cave-in, they’ll mention that their companion, Philomeen caused an explosion and is hiding out. And if you choose the suitable dialogue options, you can get a vial of Runepowder from her, which is explosive stuff.

I did try killing the guards, but I should have tried pushing them into the waterways instead. Image via Larian Studios

You will find Philomeen roughly at the coordinates X:-537 and Y:437. To get to her, you’ll need to start your journey by entering the locked room northeast of the Grymforge waypoint. There are guards stations out front, but they won’t make a fuss if you lockpick the door.

Make your way to the back-left of the room, where it looks like a doorway has been sealed up. If you pass the Perception check, a button will appear on the right side, and by interacting with it, an entrance will appear.

Having a high Perception ability companion is great for finding these hidden buttons. Image via Larian Studios

The path here is linear because there’s only one way to go. But as soon as you go to the end of the hall, you’ll perform a Perception check, and then on the other side of the door, you will be ambushed by three Ochre Jellies.

As soon as they’re dead, make your way up the stairs, turn left, and continue walking toward the rubble. It may not look like it because it’s so obscure, but there is a path here. At the end of it, you’ll have to just cross a chasm to continue your journey.

It’s an easy jump for all of the companions. Image via Larian Studios There are some great resources in this room that you should take as well. Image via Larian Studios

As you head up the path, you’ll notice an intricate door you’ll need to lockpick to get through. But if you want to save your tools, there’s an entrance through a broken portion of the wall on the left you can easily get through.

And just up the stairs is Philomeen, who is a little on edge, so you have to be wary of your dialogue choices if you want to get the Runepowder Vial. This is the dialogue selection I used to get additional firepower to clear the cave-in.

First: Calm Down. Let’s talk this through. Second: [Persuasion] Laridda sent me. The gnomes need your help. Third: I’m not taking you anywhere. You’re free to go. Fourth: What I want is your help. Beldron’s trapped—I need the smokepowder. Fifth: [History] Ironhand. Runepowder. Where have you heard these terms before? (you need to roll at least 20 to pass) Sixth: Runepowder? I thought that was a children’s story. Seventh: I’ll need to know a little more about your so-called ‘mission’ before I let you go. Eighth: What use is a single vial? Ninth: Deal Tenth: Where will you go now?

After you finish conversing with Philomeen, you’ll Runepowder Vial and from here you can teleport to the Grymforge waypoint to begin blowing up the cave.

Before you do, however, there are a few things to note. While finding Philomeen and going through all of those dialogue options is tedious, the Runepowder Vial is essential in helping blow up the Grymforge Cave. And if you help the slaves and Philomeen, they’ll assist you in the events after the explosion.

But if you don’t care for side quests and have a barrel of Smokepowder, you can use that, along with your Smokepowder Bombs, to blow up the cave-in. The downside is that if you don’t help the slaves and Philomeen, they won’t assist you in the events after the explosion subsidizes, and there won’t be a rebellion. So, it’s really up to you. Personally, I found helping them to be the best moral solution.

How to blow up the Grymforge Cave in BG3

You need three things to blow up the Grymforge Cave in BG3: Smokepowder Bombs, Fire Bolt, and a Runepowder Vial. If you’re a Sorcerer, Wizard, or Elf, you should have the Fire Bolt spell. If not, you can always use Gale or Astarion to perform the fun, fiery part.

At the cave-in, located roughly at the coordinates X:-638 and Y: 308, you’ll notice slaves are digging; however, this may not always be true. But if there are, be sure to throw your Smokepowder Bomb, or bombs depending on how spicy you’re feeling, and Runepowder Vial at the cave-in first.

Please wait for the slaves to scatter or they’ll get caught in the explosion. This was one of the moments where I knew I goofed and had to reload an earlier save. If you waited for the slaves to run away from the cave-in, you can safely hurl Fire Bolt at the vial on the cave-in and watch it blasts away the stony debris.

Before you attempt to clear the cave-in, make sure you create a new save file. Just in case. Image via Larian Studios

If you’re worried about the vial not doing enough damage, you can always throw an extra Smokepowder Bomb or a Smokepowder barrel for good measure. But I would suggest putting a safe distance between you and the cave-in if you do either of those “extra” options. I may have chosen to light the place up in hopes of suffocating Nere or making him into Drow-beque, but alas, he somehow survived.

But once you’ve blown up the Grymforge cave-in, you can now decide the fate of Nere, and it’s pretty straightforward, much like how you had to choose between Soverign Glut and Spaw in the Underdark.

