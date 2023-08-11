Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you free Nere or take his head in BG3?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be faced with plenty of difficult decisions that will have ripple effects across your entire playthrough. One such decision will come in the Underdark while questing through Grymforge and the Myconid Colony, as you will need to free or kill a character named Nere.

Nere is a True Soul that is wanted for crimes against the Myconid Colony. After you locate Nere, he will give you an offer to betray your employers in the Myconid Colony and instead free him. Freeing Nere can be difficult in itself, but you may be stuck on whether or not you should even try. If you want to know the potential consequences of freeing or beheading this Baldur’s Gate 3 character before you make it, this is what you will need to know.

Should you free or kill Nere in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Freeing and taking Nere’s head both have massive implications for the Underdark. If you elect to kill Nere, you need to fight him and all Duergar soldiers who do not take arms in Elder Brithvar’s rebellion. This can be a challenging fight, but after you kill Nere, the slaves will be set free and your party will be rewarded with gold.

Killing Nere means siding with Brithvar, while freeing Nere means turning against the Elder | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Siding with Nere will consequently force you to fight Elder Brithvar and his rebels, making you loyal to the Duergar. You also won’t be able to return to the Myconid Colony with Nere’s head to complete the questline, and the colony likely won’t be too happy to see you.

While either choice will grant you a reward of some kind, I think the best choice is to kill Nere and take his head back to the Myconid Colony. In terms of the plot, Nere is a slaver and overall pretty bad guy, someone that any lawful or good character likely wouldn’t want hanging around. Practically, killing Nere gives you a more sizeable reward and allows you to complete the questline and clear out the Grymforge.

Of course, if you aren’t rolling a righteous Paladin like I am, you can always side with Nere for a chaotic or evil playthrough.

