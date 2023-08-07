Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass or Underdark? Which you should choose in BG3

Depending on the path you choose, it can be quite troublesome getting to the next area.

After the end of the main quest in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will have to travel to Moonrise Towers. Getting there, however, is not easy because it entails you traveling through one of two dangerous paths. You will need to choose between the Mountain Pass and the Underdark to get to your destination.

But which path should you travel?

Traveling through the Mountain Pass to Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Traveling through the Mountain Pass is the more straightforward of the two options. You can access the area through two different paths. One path leads to the north of the Goblin Camp, through the Risen Road. This path is littered with Gnolls and is also the area where you recruit Karlach to the east. If you go to the west, however, you will run into the Githyanki creche and the Mountain Pass.

The other path is to the west of the Goblin Camp and is considered to be the more treacherous way to get there. The enemies that you encounter here will be of a considerably higher level, so it is recommended to avoid this path unless you are quite over-leveled (which you won’t be at this point).

Regardless of the path you choose to get here, the Mountain Pass is quite a dangerous area. If you sided with the Goblins during the previous main quest, this is the recommended path since Minthara will accompany you. Once you reach the NPC named Kar’niss, show him Minthara’s Spider Lute and he will give you his Moonlantern which negates the effect of the Shadow curse in the area.

Beyond this, all you have to do is navigate toward the northwest till you reach the Shadow-cursed lands, marking the end of the overland route.

Traveling through the Underdark to Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Traveling through the Underdark is admittedly more daunting than the Mountain Pass, but the area holds a lot of interesting secrets for you to discover. The fastest way to get here is by solving the puzzle at the bottom of the Goblin camp, past the Shattered Sanctum, and into the Defiled Temple. Solving this puzzle will unlock the hidden path to the Underdark.

Once you’re down here, it can get quite confusing since there are multiple points of interest. You can take your time navigating through all of the interesting areas but once you’re done, take the boat to Grymforge to continue the story. Once here, you complete a series of quests that involve facing True Soul Nere and eventually fighting the boss of Grymforge, the giant golem named Grym.

If you aren’t strong enough to defeat Grym, you can come back and fight the golem later. The path to Moonrise Towers is opened up by taking the elevator across the main corridor here to get to the Shadow-cursed lands. You can either choose to complete all of the quests in the Underdark or rush past the elevator to get back to the main quest line.

Should you choose the Mountain Pass or Underdark path to reach Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you want a faster route, we recommend choosing the Mountain Pass. However, the Underdark will level you up quicker and will put you in a more advantageous position when you come back to the surface, especially when it comes to a certain NPC that you encounter. Both paths will eventually meet at the Last Light Inn to continue on your path to the Moonrise Towers.

Regardless of the path you chose to get here, you will now be in act two of the main quest line. The storyline of the game only gets more complex past this point, so strap in and get ready for a wild ride till you get to the end of Baldur’s Gate 3.

