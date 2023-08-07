Baldur’s Gate 3: Act 2 quest list for BG3

After you’ve learned the core mechanics of Baldur’s Gate 3 with the starting quest and explored Goblin Camp, Owlbear Nest, Blighted Village, and Grymforge, you will head to Last Light Inn to start Act two, the second part of the main campaign.

In the second act, you’ll explore at least three new zones—Last Light Inn, Ruined Battlefield, and Rosymorn Monastery. From what I’ve gathered so far, Act Two is longer than the first act which should take you roughly 30 hours to complete, if you complete each and every side quest that pops up on your way.

Here are all currently known Baldur’s Gate 3 quests in Act Two.

How to start Baldur’s Gate 3 Act Two

To start BG3 Act Two, you will need complete all quests from the previous act. That chapter has 38 mandatory quests you need to complete and you can’t continue the story unless you’ve finished all of them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act Two quest list

At the moment, not many Act Two quests have been discovered, but here’s the list of quests we’ve found so far:

Rescue the Survivors

The Knights of Shield

The Ritual

The Dark Cleric

I can confidently tell you that this list isn’t complete and there should be plenty of additional quests you can pick up. Act Two should keep you busy longer than Act One since this is where the story should peak, revealing additional plotlines and slowly hinting at how major stories should be wrapped up.

If you’ve rushed through the story of the first act, you can always go back to previous zones and complete the quests you either forgot about or you just didn’t want to complete at that moment. Unfortunately, not all quests will be available after you start Act Two. That said, the world holds many secrets just waiting to be discovered.

