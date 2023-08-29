Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get to Baldur’s Gate in BG3

The city of Baldur’s Gate is not just the namesake of Larian Studio’s wildly popular RPG but also a major questing area in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3. Throughout your playthrough, you will venture through Illithid ships, the grim Underdark, and Shadow Cursed Lands, though you will eventually end up in Baldur’s Gate.

If you are early on in your playthrough, you might be curious how fast you can travel to this sprawling city. If you are trying to get to Baldur’s Gate, here is what you will need to know before entering. Be warned, there will be some spoilers ahead.

How to get to Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you get to the city of Baldur’s Gate, your character will need to complete the first two acts of Baldur’s Gate 3. Reaching the massive metropolis is part of the main storyline, so you won’t need to worry about accidentally missing Baldur’s Gate.

In Act One, your character is primarily concerned with finding a means of removing the Illithid parasite from their head. The next Act will lead your party to the Shadow Cursed Lands in hopes of finding the Moonrise Towers. In order to advance to Baldur’s Gate, you will need to completely settle the Moonrise Towers issue and put an end to the cultist operations in the Shadow Cursed Lands.

The Lower City still has plenty to offer | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you deal with the cultist in the Moonrise Towers, you will be led to Rivington. This town is just outside of Baldur’s Gate and paves the way to the Lower City. There will be yet another obstacle before you can reach the lower ring of this city, as you will need to pay, stealth, or force your way past the checkpoint.

Once inside the Lower City, you might see a large door that seemingly leads to the city proper. This site is reserved for the final quest of the game, leaving us without the ability to see the inner parts of Baldur’s Gate aside from this final task.

