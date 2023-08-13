Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get into Wyrm’s Rock Fortress in BG3

There are two ways to reach your goal.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have to wait until Act 3 in order to reach the city of Baldur’s Gate and, upon doing so, are tasked to infiltrate Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

After navigating past the guards blocking the entrance to Baldur’s Gate itself, you soon discover that access to the fortress is blocked, due to a ceremony taking place, with the drawbridge lifted and no obvious way to reach your goal.

It can be a confusing situation, as the game does not offer any advice, but there are two ways to reach Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

How to enter Wyrm’s Rock Fortress

An event at the fortress prevents easy access. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To enter Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, you need to locate the secret path and enter through a broken wall, which can be done by following these steps:

In Wyrm’s Crossing, move to the coordinates X:32, Y:159 . You’ll be on a wooden balcony with a broken corner .

. You’ll be on a . Jump down from the balcony . If you have a Feather Falling potion, you can negate the fall damage, otherwise use the jump ability and take damage upon landing. However, you can heal immediately.

. If you have a Feather Falling potion, you can negate the fall damage, otherwise use the jump ability and take damage upon landing. However, you can heal immediately. Follow the path around the fortress to the right until you reach the coordinates X:51, Y:187 , where you can enter a crack in the wall.

, where you can enter a crack in the wall. Once inside, follow the path by jumping over the abyss until you reach a dilapidated wall.

Use blunt weapons to break the dilapidated wall , then enter the room behind it.

, then enter the room behind it. Go through the door to the right, leading to the Storage Room, by either lockpicking the door or destroying it.

Fight the guards, then head to the Prison Entrance door at the coordinates X:53, Y-745. The guards will have a key you can loot, or you can lockpick it.

Once here, you will unlock a Waypoint that you can fast-travel to whenever you need to access Wyrm’s Rock Fortress again.

How to escape from prison in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress

Alternatively, you can reach Wyrm’s Rock Fortress by getting yourself sent to prison, then escaping from your cell.

To do this, speak to the skull inside your cell that you can talk to. Doing so leads to your escape and gives you access to Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

From here, you can continue your journey and progress the story, though we recommend saving regularly ahead of what is about to occur.

