Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Markoheshkir Legendary Staff in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several Legendary weapons you’ll want to get, including the Markoheshkir Staff. Not only do you get a plus one to your Spell Save DC and spell Attack Rolls, but you get Arcane Battery and Kereska’s Favour, which, respectively, means the next spell you cast won’t cost a spell cost, and you’ll be imbued with elemental energy. So, this is one staff you must get for any spellcaster.

How to get Markoheshkir in BG3, explained

You can get Markoheshkir in BG3 at the bottom level of Ramazith’s Tower by interacting with the plate that reads “Below” to teleport to the staff and disable the shield surrounding it. But more specifically, you’ll find the Legendary Staff at the coordinates X: 4971 and Y: 709.

However, before you set out on your journey to obtain the Legendary staff, there are a few things you need to know.

Spells and Abilities needed to get Markoheshkir in BG3

I used Gale to get me through the tower and to Markoheshkir. Image via Larian Studios

Before entering the tower, you need to ensure you can pass the ability checks and have the correct spells to traverse the tower safely. The best spells to get Markoheshkir include Teleport, Misty Step, or Fly.

And, you need to pass an Arcana ability check and a Perception ability check. With this in mind, it’s best to have a character on your team with high levels of Intelligence and Wisdom, like a Druid, Warlock, Sorcerer, or Wizard.

Once you have the necessary spells and abilities, you can start your journey to get Markoheshkir.

Prerequisites and Ramazith’s Tower location in BG3

To get Markoheshkir in BG3, you must have progressed the quest, Find the Nightsong, in Acts One and Two. In Act Three, when you’re in Baldur’s Gate, you must go to the Sorcerous Sundries (X: -24 and Y: -62) and report what you know about the Nightsong to Lorroakan, who is looking for her.

You will find Lorroakan on the top floor, but to get there, you must take the light blue portal on the Sorcerous Sundries’ second floor at the coordinates X: 13 and Y: -82. Interacting with the portal will take you to Ramazith’s Tower.

The portals will appear during the Find the Nightstong quest. Image via Larian Studios

Now it’s up to you whether you want to sell out Nightsong for a few rewards or hand her over to Lorroakan so he can attempt to become an almighty God. If you have already told Nightsong that he is looking for her, you will have to fight Lorroakan as soon as you hit the top floor, and if you didn’t, you can mosey on over down Ramazith’s Tower.

There is another method you can use on Lorroakan; Intimidation. When he asks you to explain yourself, you can select the option:

[Intimidation] Get out of my face now.

There are other options besides Intimidation you can use, like Attack. Image via Larian Studios

You will need to roll an Intimidation ability check of 20; this is your Charisma ability, to succeed. So, if you have a character with a high level of Charisma and a few modifiers and boosts, you should be able to pass this with luck on your side. I failed my first ability check, but I used my Inspiration and was able to pass on my second attempt.

This option will get Lorroakan to back off, and you can deal with him and the Nightsong situation another time.

How to get to the lower level of Ramazith’s Tower in BG3

When you’re free to walk around the tower, you have two options to get to the lower levels of Ramazith’s Tower, and they include the following:

Use the floating furniture as steps to get down to the next level Use Fly and fly down to the next level

The floating furniture is to the left of the portal. Image via Larian Studios

Be careful once you’re on the next level, as there are traps about. However, you will see them if you pass an Arcana check.

Even though you can see the staff and it’s only a short jump away, you have to get down there via a plaque located at the coordinates X: 4963 and Y: 714. You’ll know you’ve found the right plaque where it reads “Below.”

Yo see the plaque, you must use something that will help you spot invisible things, like the Elixir of See Invisibility or the See Invisibility Spell available to Bards and Wizards.

You must use a See Invisibility spell or elixir to see the plaque. Image via Larian Studios

Interact with the plaque, and then teleport to the area below using the Weave Button.

The Weave Button is how you’ll move to the floor below. Image via Larian Studios

How to remove the shield around Markoheshkir in BG3

To remove the Arcane Shield surrounding Maroheshkir in BG3, you must pull the level before the shield and pass an Arcana ability check of 20. Before attempting this ability check, I recommend creating a save here in case you don’t pass the ability check. If you don’t see the shield, you may need to cast the See Invisibility Spell again.

There’s also another item you can obtain down here. Image via Larian Studios

While I wouldn’t say I have the worst RNG in the world in BG3, I had to use all three of my Inspiration rolls to pass this Arcana ability check, and I had plus four in Arcana proficiency and Intelligence.

So, don’t feel discouraged if you don’t get it on your first or second try. You can always reload that earlier save and try again until you get it. But having a character with high Intelligence and an Arcana proficiency perform this ability check is worth it.

As soon as you pass the Arcana ability check, the Arcane shield will disappear, and you can pick up Markoheshkir from its resting place.

Markoheshkir’s stats in BG3

It’s an excellent weapon for spellcasting and bludgeoning an enemy. Image via Larian Studios

Markoheshkir is a Legendary Quarterstaff with the following stats:

Two to nine Damage

1d8 (1d6)+1 Bludgeoning

Arcane Enchantment: You can a plus one bonus to Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls

Arcane Battery—The next spell you cast doesn’t cost a spell slot

Weapon Enchantment plus two

Kereska’s Favour—You’re embued with elemental energy

Main Hand Only ability: Topple

Although you can obtain several Legendary weapons in BG3, this is one of the best for spellcasters. And, right across from the Markoheshkir is another Arcana shield with the Robe of the Weave inside.

