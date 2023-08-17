Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Markoheshkir Legendary Staff in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several Legendary weapons you’ll want to get, including the Markoheshkir Staff. Not only do you get a plus one to your Spell Save DC and spell Attack Rolls, but you get Arcane Battery and Kereska’s Favour, which, respectively, means the next spell you cast won’t cost a spell cost, and you’ll be imbued with elemental energy. So, this is one staff you must get for any spellcaster.
How to get Markoheshkir in BG3, explained
You can get Markoheshkir in BG3 at the bottom level of Ramazith’s Tower by interacting with the plate that reads “Below” to teleport to the staff and disable the shield surrounding it. But more specifically, you’ll find the Legendary Staff at the coordinates X: 4971 and Y: 709.
However, before you set out on your journey to obtain the Legendary staff, there are a few things you need to know.
Spells and Abilities needed to get Markoheshkir in BG3
Before entering the tower, you need to ensure you can pass the ability checks and have the correct spells to traverse the tower safely. The best spells to get Markoheshkir include Teleport, Misty Step, or Fly.
And, you need to pass an Arcana ability check and a Perception ability check. With this in mind, it’s best to have a character on your team with high levels of Intelligence and Wisdom, like a Druid, Warlock, Sorcerer, or Wizard.
Once you have the necessary spells and abilities, you can start your journey to get Markoheshkir.
Prerequisites and Ramazith’s Tower location in BG3
To get Markoheshkir in BG3, you must have progressed the quest, Find the Nightsong, in Acts One and Two. In Act Three, when you’re in Baldur’s Gate, you must go to the Sorcerous Sundries (X: -24 and Y: -62) and report what you know about the Nightsong to Lorroakan, who is looking for her.
You will find Lorroakan on the top floor, but to get there, you must take the light blue portal on the Sorcerous Sundries’ second floor at the coordinates X: 13 and Y: -82. Interacting with the portal will take you to Ramazith’s Tower.
Now it’s up to you whether you want to sell out Nightsong for a few rewards or hand her over to Lorroakan so he can attempt to become an almighty God. If you have already told Nightsong that he is looking for her, you will have to fight Lorroakan as soon as you hit the top floor, and if you didn’t, you can mosey on over down Ramazith’s Tower.
There is another method you can use on Lorroakan; Intimidation. When he asks you to explain yourself, you can select the option:
- [Intimidation] Get out of my face now.
You will need to roll an Intimidation ability check of 20; this is your Charisma ability, to succeed. So, if you have a character with a high level of Charisma and a few modifiers and boosts, you should be able to pass this with luck on your side. I failed my first ability check, but I used my Inspiration and was able to pass on my second attempt.
This option will get Lorroakan to back off, and you can deal with him and the Nightsong situation another time.
How to get to the lower level of Ramazith’s Tower in BG3
When you’re free to walk around the tower, you have two options to get to the lower levels of Ramazith’s Tower, and they include the following:
- Use the floating furniture as steps to get down to the next level
- Use Fly and fly down to the next level
Be careful once you’re on the next level, as there are traps about. However, you will see them if you pass an Arcana check.
Even though you can see the staff and it’s only a short jump away, you have to get down there via a plaque located at the coordinates X: 4963 and Y: 714. You’ll know you’ve found the right plaque where it reads “Below.”
Yo see the plaque, you must use something that will help you spot invisible things, like the Elixir of See Invisibility or the See Invisibility Spell available to Bards and Wizards.
Interact with the plaque, and then teleport to the area below using the Weave Button.
How to remove the shield around Markoheshkir in BG3
To remove the Arcane Shield surrounding Maroheshkir in BG3, you must pull the level before the shield and pass an Arcana ability check of 20. Before attempting this ability check, I recommend creating a save here in case you don’t pass the ability check. If you don’t see the shield, you may need to cast the See Invisibility Spell again.
While I wouldn’t say I have the worst RNG in the world in BG3, I had to use all three of my Inspiration rolls to pass this Arcana ability check, and I had plus four in Arcana proficiency and Intelligence.
So, don’t feel discouraged if you don’t get it on your first or second try. You can always reload that earlier save and try again until you get it. But having a character with high Intelligence and an Arcana proficiency perform this ability check is worth it.
As soon as you pass the Arcana ability check, the Arcane shield will disappear, and you can pick up Markoheshkir from its resting place.
Markoheshkir’s stats in BG3
Markoheshkir is a Legendary Quarterstaff with the following stats:
- Two to nine Damage
- 1d8 (1d6)+1 Bludgeoning
- Arcane Enchantment: You can a plus one bonus to Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls
- Arcane Battery—The next spell you cast doesn’t cost a spell slot
- Weapon Enchantment plus two
- Kereska’s Favour—You’re embued with elemental energy
- Main Hand Only ability: Topple
Although you can obtain several Legendary weapons in BG3, this is one of the best for spellcasters. And, right across from the Markoheshkir is another Arcana shield with the Robe of the Weave inside.