Kagha is the most unlikable Baldur’s Gate 3 character in Act One. Even her fellow Druids have strong negative opinions of her, with one of them, Rath, asking you to rescue their old leader, Halsin, to remove her from the lead of the group. With the tension between Kagha and the Tieflings at Druid Grove, Zevlor asks you to kill her. But should you do it?

There are two main routes to follow if you want to kill Kagha. One of them is very messy and has severe implications on the story, while the other takes longer to happen but is more naturally offered to you as a way out.

Killing Kagha before investigating her

If you kill Kagha before investigating her, all Druids at Druid Grove will turn against you and the Tieflings. You will have to kill them all to survive and advance in the story with the Save the Refugees quest with the Tieflings. I told you one of the options was really messy.

That means you will lose the support of the Druids. To avoid losing the Tieflings too, you have to leave the Emerald Grove through the Stone Door after killing Kagha and climb the staircase to The Hollow. That’s where you will join the surviving Tieflings in the fight against the remaining Druids. Win the fight and Zevlor will thank you, keeping your Save the Refugees quest active.

If you don’t do that, you will make everything even worse. If you flee the Emerald Grove using the underground or take a Long Rest after killing Kagha, the Druids will seal the grove and force the Tieflings out, making you lose the support of both groups and “completing”—a cute word for “failing”—the entire Save the Refugees questline, leaving you only with Companion and Find a Cure quests active. Any other side quest you’ve started but didn’t finish at the Druid Grove will be completed, like Save Arabella and Save the First Druid, and you will get no rewards for them.

Killing Kagha after investigating her

If you kill Kagha while confronting her after investigating the Shadow Druids, you stop the ritual of the grove sealing and nothing negative in story development will happen. You can get the Broodmother’s Revenge uncommon amulet by looting her corpse, which will give you Venomous Revenge that poisons your weapon for 1d4 bonus damage when the wearer is healed. Zevlor will be thankful and you will progress in the Save the Refugees questline.

If you really want to kill Kagha, that’s the best moment to do so. You’ll just need patience since you need to complete the entire Investigate Kagha questline to get to this point. I wasn’t patient enough to do this and followed the first method, which I don’t regret yet.

The amulet you loot from Kagha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you kill Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You should not kill Kagha before investigating her. This option guarantees the best number of quests and character interactions, including those with Halsin if you want to recruit or even romance him in the future. Only kill Kagha early if you want to experience a different perspective on the Baldur’s Gate 3 story and don’t care much about your interactions with Halsin.

I killed Kagha early because I find her the most annoying character in Baldur’s Gate 3. What led me to this bad decision was another series of bad decisions, like killing Healer Nettie after she tried to poison me and stealing from the Hidden Vault after pickpocketing Rath for the Rune of the Wolf. One thing led to another and suddenly I was fighting Kagha and the entire grove.

