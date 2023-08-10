Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill Gandrel in BG3?

Many of the choices you make in Baldur’s Gate 3 will have cascading effects felt throughout the entire game, both immediate and long-term. One such choice will be whether or not to kill Gandrel in the Pale Elf quest line.

You’ll encounter Gandrel fairly early on in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. This character will proclaim that he is on the hunt for Astarion, a vampire. If you aren’t sure who Astarion is, you will want to know that the choice to side with Gandrel or not will have immense consequences for a potential party member. If you’re unsure of what to do with Gandrel, this is what you will need to know.

What happens if you kill Gandrel in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The short answer is that if you kill Gandrel, you’ll earn Astarion’s favor and he will remain in your party. But there are a couple of different ways you can approach this interaction with Gandrel.

To find out who Gandrel is looking for, you will need to pass either a Persuasion or Intimidation check. If you succeed, or keep re-trying until you eventually succeed, he will name a vampire named Astarion. From this point on, you will need to make one of three choices.

There are three options: tell Gandrel where to find Astarion, warn Astarion, or kill Gandrel yourself to put a hard stop to his hunt. You should note that informing Gandrel of Astarion’s whereabouts will permanently remove Astarion from your party, with no foreseen opportunity to win the character back.

Below are the three options you have and the subsequent consequences or rewards for each choice:

Inform Gandrel where to find Astarion After you tell Gandrel where to find Astarion, this party member will disappear from your party. Other members in your camp will begin to distrust you. Warn Astarion You won’t kill Gandrel, but warn your party and Astarion of the vampire hunter. Kill Gandrel You will fight Gandrel on the spot and gain Gandrel’s Aspiration, a powerful crossbow weapon. This will also gain you reputation with Astarion and the rest of your party for remaining loyal.

Should you kill Gandrel in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Though the choice will be different for everyone depending on your character’s sense of morality, I think it is best to kill Gandrel. Astarion is a valuable party member with plenty to learn about, and losing him this early in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a bit of a waste.

Astarion is one of the first party members you’ll find in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Also, Gandrel’s crossbow is one of the better ranged weapons you’ll find up to this point. If you simply warn the party about Gandrel or side with the vampire hunter, you’ll gain basically no reward other than gratitude.

