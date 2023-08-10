Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Arabella’s parents in BG3

The decisions you make in Baldur’s Gate 3 shape your gameplay experience. A character you run into during the earlier stages of the story can come back later depending on your dialogue and choices with them. Arabella is one of these characters, and she’ll appear again in Act Two if you spare her during your first encounter.

When you run into Arabella for the second time in BG3, you’ll find out that her parents, Komira and Locke, are now missing, and they were last seen in Shadow Cursed Lands. Arabella will inform you about the situation and ask for your help in front of the House of Healing, if you choose to help Arabella, you’ll venture into the unknown to find out what happened to the tiefling’s parents.

Before heading into the depths of the Shadow Cursed Lands in BG3, make sure to find Balthazar’s Moon Lanterns or get a torch.

How to start Arabella’s Act Two quest in BG3

Travel toward the eastern side of the House of Healing and find Arabella standing in front of the gates. (X: -153, Y: 10.) Speak with Arabella and choose the dialogue option that asks about her parents. Choose to help Arabella to start a quest, and you can ask her to wait at the Last Light Inn, or to the camp.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to save Arabella in BG3 – can you stop her going to jail?

Where are Arabella’s parents located in BG3?

You won’t need to travel for that long to find Arabella’s parents. Once the dialogue is complete, follow the steps below.

Go to the House of Healing, which will be right next to where you spoke with Arabella. Make your way to the front side of the building. As you get closer to the location, you’ll notice a merchant icon of Sister Lidwin. Close to Sister Lidwin, you’ll see the bodies of Arabella’s parents’ bodies, both deceased.

Speak to Arabella and agree to help her in finding her parents. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sister Lidwin’s location on the map, Arabella’s parents will next to her, laying in two beds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this point in the quest, you’ll have exciting dialogue options with Sister Lidwin. While you can entertain all the possibilities and find out what Sister Lidwin knows, you can also use the Speak with the Dead spell to talk with Arabella’s father one last time.

You’ll also have the option to kill Sister Lidwin, but it will also mean that you will lose access to a poison vendor who sells Purple Worm Poison, one of the strongest variants in the game.

After completing the dialogue options with Sister Lidwin, return to Arabella. Her location will depend on where you decided to send her. To progress through the quest, you should tell Arabella the truth about her parents.

Though the reality will shock the little one, the reality will set in after a long rest. When you return to her whereabouts, you’ll find her talking to another NPC, and you’ll have the option to finish the quest and claim your rewards, including a Shadowblade Ring.

About the author