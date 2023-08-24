Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you give Araj Oblodra your blood in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those fantastic games that will leave players constantly feeling like they should save before any decision is made, no matter how small the decision seems initially. Your decisions actually matter and affect your playthrough, and one of these decisions is whether you should give Araj Oblodra your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, what exactly happens if you decide to do a little blood donation to Araj Oblodra? And is it worth it?

Where to find Araj Oblodra in Baldur’s Gate 3

Araj is an NPC that can be found towards the beginning of Act Two in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is located within Moonrise Tower among the other Absolute Cultist’s. To find her, turn left (east) after entering the main hall of Moonrise Tower, and find her in the next room over. She has a vendor icon on the minimap. so locating her should be no problem.

After starting a conversation with Araj Oblodra, her “quirks” become immediately clear. She is a scientist/alchemist of sorts, with a hyper fixation on blood. She will explain to the player that she is performing a whole array of experiments that the Absolute doesn’t know about, and that she would be killed if she were discovered. She continues by saying that she has discovered a recipe to harvest the power of a True Soul’s blood, if only she had a true soul…

You see where she’s going with that, of course. Araj asks the player for a vial of their blood, and then is kind enough to specify that she only needs a drop of blood for the potion—the rest is for her “personal” use. Whatever that means… anyway, this of course prompts players to stop and consider potential consequences should they accept Araj’s offer.

Should you give Araj Oblodra blood in Baldur’s Gate 3?

We’ve tested it—you should give Araj Oblodra your blood. There is no negative end to this deal, you won’t even get the debuff that occurs if you let Astarion drink your blood. When given True Soul blood, Araj will immediately craft an Elixir (basically a potion that lasts a full day), that offers a unique buff based upon the racial bonus of the player’s race. As far as Elixirs go, the effects of Araj’s Blood Potions aren’t exactly top tier, but a couple can be fantastic in a pinch. Also, you can continue returning to Araj for more Blood Potions, so long as it’s from a new Race.

Regardless of which option you choose (though really, there is no point in refusing), Araj will then ask about Astarion—whether he is in your party or at camp. As it turns out, she has a lifelong dream of being drained by a vampire, and wants Astarion to be that vampire. Players will once again be given the choice of if you want this to happen; however, this one has much greater benefits and consequences than donating your own blood to Araj.

