Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you force Astarion to drink Araj’s blood in BG3?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Astarion is a quippy rogue companion with an aptitude for sass and mischief. Oh, and he’s also a vampire. Astarion’s condition is prominently relevant throughout his companion side quest and players will often find themselves having to take sides with or against the Elven Bloodsucker. (Ironically, Gale does not approve of a vampire in the camp. He finds it too dangerous.)

Likely the first time you’ll even learn about Astarion’s vampirism is halfway through Act One when, during a Long Rest cutscene, the player will awake to find Astarion getting ready to bite them. In typical Baldur’s Gate 3 fashion, there are plenty of different ways you can react—the choice is yours.

Later on, though, it is not a forced interaction. Players will once again be able to choose whether Astarion is drinking blood, only this time, it isn’t the player’s blood. In fact, this time, it isn’t even Astarion’s idea.

Araj Oblodra in Baldur’s Gate 3

Araj Oblodra is an NPC that players will first encounter inside Moonrise Tower at the top of Act Two and again later on toward the end of Act Three. While you are never forced to speak with her for any quest, she is somewhat difficult to miss as she bears the coveted Vendor Icon on the mini-map.

Araj is an alchemist who brews potions and seems to have a massive blood fixation. Upon first meeting her, she will explain that she has been seeking True Soul blood for new recipes and can give you a powerful potion brewed from your blood if you lend her a vial. She does make sure to specify that she only actually needs a drop of blood for the potion—the rest of the vial is hers to keep as payment. Umm… OK?

There is no reason not to take this offer as there are no adverse side effects and you will indeed be granted a potion with benefits depending on your character’s Race. The benefits of this Blood Elixir, while convenient, are nothing special or fight-altering. It was free, after all.

Afterward, if you have Astarion in your party, things will get even more interesting and Araj will give you the chance to earn a second potion. This one is absolutely game-changing—maybe the single best consumable in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you accept Araj’s offer to Astarion?

To receive the offer, you must make sure you speak with Araj before progressing through the Moonrise Tower questline, or else the offer will disappear forever. In fact, this is a good rule of thumb in general for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re interested in an area’s side quests, always complete them before addressing the main reason you’re there.

After the initial dialogue with Araj, she will notice that Astarion is a vampire—as long as he is present in your party, of course (if not, she will inquire about meeting him). This will prompt her to go on a perfectly normal and healthy rant about how it has been a lifelong dream of hers to be exsanguinated until she can walk on the tightrope between life and death. Woah.

In short, she wants Astarion to drink her blood and she promises a potion that will permanently increase a character’s strength if her offer is accepted. At first, this seems like a win-win: Astarion gets to drink some blood (that isn’t yours) and another party member gets a permanent buff. But Astarion will immediately decline her offer.

Players have the option to accept Astarion’s refusal outright, immediately command him to do it, or talk it out with him a little bit. Naturally, we talked it out on our first playthrough, simply because the refusal was so out of character for him.

When questioned, Astarion will explain that there is “something wrong” with Araj’s blood. He tells the player that he can’t explain what exactly, but he can smell it from here. Astarion will continue by saying he doesn’t believe drinking her blood will kill him, but it would certainly not be healthy for him. Interestingly, we never learn what is actually wrong with Araj’s blood or the actual effect it has on Astarion’s body—that is, other than the fact that it causes him to vomit immediately if you do in fact force him to consume it.

Now, the choice is yours. But even though we chose not to force him to drink Araj’s blood on our first playthrough, we recommend doing so. Here’s why.

The potion that Araj offers, Potion of Everlasting Vigor, gives +2 to Strength permanently and does not cap at 20 like most methods of increasing an Ability Score. This means if you wait until you already have 20 Strength, you can drink the potion to permanently achieve 22 Strength with a +6 Modifier. In short, you’d be an absolute menace.

Where did she even get this? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Furthermore, you can preserve your relationship with Astarion as long as you’re careful and meticulous. The next time you return to camp after the encounter with Araj, Astarion will bring up his discomfort at being exploited. You’ll need to be very careful what you say, but, if handled properly, you can still romance Astarion in the future (or save your relationship with him if you already have).

We have not completed the game on a save where Astarion was forced to drink Araj’s blood, so we cannot say with 100 percent certainty that there will be no repercussions of any sort down the line. But the conversation that can be had with him after the next Long Rest very heavily implies that all is forgiven.

There are a couple of different ways this dialogue will play out depending on how far along your relationship with Astarion is. The way to know for certain that you’ve preserved the relationship is if the conversation ends in a hug. If it doesn’t, reload and try again—or else accept that you’ve spoiled things with Astarion.

Truly, the only reason to refuse Araj’s deal (and actually, the reason why we did) is because it just feels awful. Astarion’s backstory places an obvious emphasis on his trauma with regard to being forced to act on another’s will, and this encounter is exactly that. If you’re heavily into the RP element of Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’re trying to RP as, you know, not the literal worst person ever, then forcing Astarion to drink Araj’s blood is something you should pass up on.

