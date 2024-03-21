Category:
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Risky Ring in BG3

Pretty fitting name, right?
An in game screenshot of Araj Oblodra speaking to the player character in the city of Baldur's Gate.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are various rare items you may encounter on your travels or ones you have to work to get, like the Risky Ring. While this ring has plenty of positive aspects, there’s also a drawback to equipping it… which is why it’s called “risky.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Risky Ring in BG3.

How to get the Risky Ring in BG3

The card for the risky ring against the vendor as a background in BG3
It’s a risk you’ll have to take if you want an Advantage on Attack Rolls. Images via Larian Studios

You can get the Risky Ring from Araj Oblodra, who can be found on the main floor of Moonrise Towers in BG3’s Act Two. This vendor can also be found in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate if you allow her to collect blood for her concoctions.

Blood-letting aside, you must buy the Risky Ring from her if you want to use the ring. If you’re unsure where to find her, she can be found roughly at the coordinates X:-124 and Y:-189.

In addition to the ring, you can get the Circlet of Hunting from her, a rare item that can deal additional damage to targeted creatures.

Risky Ring stats in BG3

As the name suggests, the Risky Ring is risky to use because you’ll gain an Advantage on your attack throws, but you’ll get a disadvantage on your Saving Throws.

This ring won’t be for everyone because Saving Throws are used to overcome hazardous traps and poisons. So, for a Rogue, this might not be the best thing. However, it can be helpful for fighters who can get Indomitable at level nine, which means they can reroll saves if they fail the first one, or for assassins because of their sneak attacks.

As long as you have a way to counterattack a failed Saving Throw or a way to buff them, you won’t have any trouble equipping this ring on most classes. So, if you need an advantage, the Risky Ring is definitely a good BG3 pickup.

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.