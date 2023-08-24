Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Blood Potions from Araj Oblodra

Baldur’s Gate 3 loves turning even the simplest conversation into a moment for decision-making and personalization—and we love it, too. In Act Two of the game, players will get to decide if they want to trade their blood in exchange for a powerful potion crafted from it. If you’re the daring type, you can trade a vial of blood to Araj Oblodra in exchange for an Elixir that grants benefits based upon your character’s Race.

Araj can be found within Moonrise Tower in Act Two, in her laboratory located just east of the main area. You won’t have to do anything special or pass any Skill Checks to receive her offer—she is extremely forthcoming. While she does mention that the potion you’ll receive in exchange for your blood will be “extremely potent,” she doesn’t actually say what it will do.

Araj Oblodra’s best Blood Potions

The only thing that determines potion (technically, they are Elixirs, however Araj refers to them as Potions) output from Araj is your character’s Race. Each potion’s effects, while not identical, are clearly based upon Racial Bonuses. Here are all of the effects you can get from Araj’s Elixir:

Dragonborn —Elixir grants Advantage on Persuasion Checks, Resistance based on Dragonborn Subrace, and one use of a Third Level Spell of Subrace Element Type (Fireball, Lightning Bolt, etc.).

—Elixir grants Advantage on Persuasion Checks, Resistance based on Dragonborn Subrace, and one use of a Third Level Spell of Subrace Element Type (Fireball, Lightning Bolt, etc.). Dwarf —Elixir adds your Proficiency Bonus to all Saving Throws until you succeed on three Saving Throws.

—Elixir adds your Proficiency Bonus to all Saving Throws until you succeed on three Saving Throws. Elf/Drow —Elixir grants 10 meters of movement speed, Darkvision, and prevents being Charmed.

—Elixir grants 10 meters of movement speed, Darkvision, and prevents being Charmed. Githyanki —Elixir grants Misty Step as a Bonus Action, Blur as an Action, and Invigorate Leap as a Bonus Action.

—Elixir grants Misty Step as a Bonus Action, Blur as an Action, and Invigorate Leap as a Bonus Action. Gnome —Elixir grants Proficiency in Sleight of Hand and the ability to cast Knock.

—Elixir grants Proficiency in Sleight of Hand and the ability to cast Knock. Half-Elf—Elixir immediately restores Hitpoints equal to your Constitution Score to all nearby allies.

Half-Orc —Elixir prevents being knocked unconscious one time, restoring one Hitpoint the next time a character drops to zero.

—Elixir prevents being knocked unconscious one time, restoring one Hitpoint the next time a character drops to zero. Halfling —Elixir grants Advantage on all Skill Checks.

—Elixir grants Advantage on all Skill Checks. Human —Elixir grants Proficiency in all Skills.

—Elixir grants Proficiency in all Skills. Tiefling—Elixir grants the Cantrip Thaumaturgy and the Spells Burning Hands, Flame Blade, and Hellish Rebuke.

There is quite a sizeable gap in the usefulness of these Elixirs. Each one has its merit, but, in our opinion, there are four standouts. It is important to remember that there is no limit to the number of times you can employ Araj’s services—there is only one Elixir per character limit.

4) Dragonborn Elixir

The only reason this isn’t in the number two or one spot is because Dragonborn isn’t a very accessible Race—unless you created a Custom Character and selected Dragonborn as your Race, you won’t be able to acquire this Elixir. With that said, the access to a Third Level Spell Slot can be massive. An extra Fireball can literally mean added damage in the hundreds.

3) Tiefling Elixir

Being that Karlach is a Tiefling, this Elixir automatically gets some extra merit, as it can be easily acquired no matter what Race you choose for your character. The Flame Blade Spell is a little niche—we don’t really see a purpose for it. However, Burning Hands and Hellish Rebuke are both fantastic spells no matter your Class.

2) Githyanki Elixir

This doesn’t have a ton to do with Githyanki, but it’s awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Acquirable by speaking to Araj as Lae’zel, this Elixir is fantastic. Misty Step is extremely useful as both an offensive or defensive tool, and Blur is hands down one of the best defensive Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. Invigorate Leap isn’t going to need to be used except in rare circumstances, but its nice to have the option.

1) Half-Elf Elixir

Of course Half-Elves get the best one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Elixir feels like it doesn’t even belong on the same list as the other nine options. Shadowheart is a Half-Elf, meaning you’ll never have any problem securing this Elixir. If at least one character in your party doesn’t have a high Constitution Score, then you’re playing a…unique…party composition. Make sure to give this Elixir to the beefiest member of your party, and it can easily restore over 60 Hitpoints as a Bonus Action. The real kicker on this one is that it works as a Potion, meaning it doesn’t replace the effects of other Elixirs. There is virtually no trade-off—it’s just free massive healing.

