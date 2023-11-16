Best Sorcerer multiclass builds in BG3

Sorcerers are powerful spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3. They are a great starter class option that can transition into different builds later in the game. With multiclassing, you can really bring out the best in your Sorcerer by combining it with another similar viable class.

A guide to the Sorcerer multiclass build in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Sorcerer is a perfect class for players new to Baldur’s Gate 3. The class is quite similar to Wizards, with the exception of the powerful Metamagic class feature, which grants Sorcerers unique passive abilities that can turn the tide of battle. Combine this class with another caster and you have a powerful multiclass.

As far as choices for multiclassing go, picking any of these at level six will greatly enhance your Sorcerer depending on how you want to build them.

Warlock: For more control in battle.

For more control in battle. Bard: For a support class that buffs their allies.

For a support class that buffs their allies. Wizard: For the ultimate burst damage playstyle.

From these options, we decided to go with Warlock as a multiclass option. While the Wizard gives us more overall burst damage and the Bard is a great support class with buffs, the Warlock fills that sweet spot between the two. With access to powerful damage spells and supporting abilities, the Warlock-Sorcerer multiclass is hard to beat.

Another great reason for pairing up the Sorcerer with the Warlock class is that both of their primary abilities are Charisma. When these two classes join forces, you create a Charisma monster and can use those modifiers in battle and dialogue alike.

First, we begin with the character creation.

Character creation

We start off with a Custom Origin character since we can’t get what we need from a default Origin character. Every character begins with five different aspects of their character that define who they are and what makes them tick. These are the ideal choices for each aspect.

Race

Half-Elf is the best race for this class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most caster classes have two ideal starting race choices: Half-Elf and Human. While Tieflings are a good option to begin with as well, these two races bring out the most in a caster. Half-Elves provide Darkvision, which Humans lack, while Humans grant additional carry capacity. We deemed Half-Elves to be the superior choice here and went with that.

Subrace

High Half-Elves grant you an extra Cantrip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Half-Elves have three choices of subrace and we went with High Half-Elf. High Half-Elves and Drow Half-Elves both have access to an additional Cantrip and we gain better options with High-Half Elf. Including the bonus Cantrip from this subrace, we start off with five Cantrips, allowing for some powerful spellcasting without relying on too many spell slots.

Background

Charlatan provides bonuses for what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting off as a Charlatan is the best option for a Sorcerer because Deception relies on Charisma, which is your primary stat. Warlocks also benefit from Charisma, making this a perfect starting choice. Sleight of Hand relies on Dexterity, of which you have 14 to start out with, making it quite handy in the early levels. With enough ability boosters through gear, you should be good to go.

Subclass

Draconic Bloodline amps up your early levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Draconic Bloodline subclass offers you the best starting options of the three. Not only do you gain access to an extra spell slot, but you also get Draconic Resistance and can pick a Dragon Ancestry. We went with Red (Fire) to boost our fire damage output and get Burning Hands at the beginning. Pair it with Shocking Grasp as a Cantrip and enemies will think twice before approaching you.

Abilities

The ability point distribution looks like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ability point distribution we have here showcases Charisma to be at the top of the list. Apart from gaining bonuses to a lot of speech checks, you also succeed and Intimidation, Deception, and Persuasion. Early bonuses to Dexterity also benefit your Sleight of Hand, attack rolls, and armor class, often granting you an early turn in battle.

Spells

Choose these spells to have a smooth early game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer, we start with three spells and five Cantrips. First, we address the chosen spells we chose to begin with.

Chromatic Orb: Toss a sphere that deals elemental damage. Has a chance to create a surface upon impact.

Toss a sphere that deals elemental damage. Has a chance to create a surface upon impact. Magic Missile: Fire a volley of three force projectiles that never miss their target. Each level above the first creates an additional missile.

Fire a volley of three force projectiles that never miss their target. Each level above the first creates an additional missile. Tasha’s Hideous Laughter: Make a target fall prone with laughter, disabling them for up to 10 turns.

Next, we look at the Cantrips we selected.

Acid Splash: Toss a bubble of acid that deals poison damage to all targets.

Toss a bubble of acid that deals poison damage to all targets. Bone Chill: Prevent the target from being able to heal for one turn.

Prevent the target from being able to heal for one turn. Fire Bolt: Fling a flaming projectile at your target, dealing fire damage.

Fling a flaming projectile at your target, dealing fire damage. Light: Brighten up a target with radiating light making it easier to see them.

Brighten up a target with radiating light making it easier to see them. True Strike: Gain Advantage on your upcoming Attack Roll.

Feel free to choose your own Cantrips. The mix we selected balances offense and support skills.

The next part of the guide focuses on gear choices throughout the game.

Gear choices

The best gear can be hard to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The gear choices for this build will vary depending on which act you are currently in. These items can be acquired throughout the three acts and we will give you the best choices to go for.

Act One: Amulet of Misty Step: Grants the Misty Step skill. This spell allows you to teleport a short distance, keeping you safe from any immediate threats. Circlet of Blasting: Grants the Scorching Ray skill. This spell fires three powerful blasts of sunlight that can either hit multiple targets or be focused on one enemy for high damage.

Act Two: Disintegrating Night Walkers: You can’t be affected by any movement-hindering abilities including Enwebbed, Entangled, or Ensnared. Spellcrux Amulet: Grants Spell Slot Restoration. Once per Long Rest, you can restore an expended spell slot of any level.

Act Three: Birthright: You gain a bonus two points in Charisma up to a max of 22. Robe of the Weave: Grants Arcane Enchantment and Weave Eater. The former grants you a bonus to spell attack rolls and spell save DCs while the latter allows you to regenerate health every time you succeed in a spell Saving Throw.



The final part of this guide deals with the leveling-up process of your multi-class.

Level progression

The main portion of working yourself into a multiclass build is your leveling choices and how you build your character going forward. For the sake of a Sorcerer-Warlock hybrid, these are the choices we pick for each level.

Level two

This is where we gain access to Metamagic, a toggleable passive ability that grants us bonuses to spellcasting. At this level, we can choose any two Metamagic options.

Careful Spell: Allies automatically succeed at spell Saving Throws.

Allies automatically succeed at spell Saving Throws. Distant Spell: Increases the range of spells by 50 percent.

Increases the range of spells by 50 percent. Extended Spell: Doubles the duration of status effects caused by spells.

Doubles the duration of status effects caused by spells. Twinned Spell: Spells with one target now gain an additional target.

Every Metamagic passive consumes one Sorcery point when they’re active during a spell cast.

You also have the choice of a few level one spells to replace your starting spells with.

Fog Cloud

Ice Knife

Mage Armor

Sleep

Thunderwave

Level three

At level three, we gain access to more Metamagic choices. However, this time we can only select one Metamagic option from the previous four and three new ones.

Heightened Spell: Enemies that you cast your spell on have a disadvantage on Saving Throws.

Enemies that you cast your spell on have a disadvantage on Saving Throws. Quickened Spell: Spells that cost an action now cost a bonus action.

Spells that cost an action now cost a bonus action. Subtle Spell: You can cast spells while Silenced.

Additionally, you also gain access to level two spells here, so pick any of these.

Cloud of Daggers

Invisibility

Mirror Image

Phantasmal Force

Web

Level four

You can choose an additional Cantrip and replace a spell here. Choose any of the following Cantrips.

Friends

Minor Illusion

Ray of Frost

Shocking Grasp

For your feat selection, choose Ability Improvement and boost your Charisma.

Level five

Fireball is a fan-favorite skill. Image via Larian Studios

Now you gain access to level three spells, these really start to bring in the damage.

Counterspell

Fireball

Lightning Bolt

Sleet Storm

Slow

Level six

The time to multiclass our Sorcerer is finally here. Choose the Warlock when you gain the option to multiclass and set up our new hybrid with these new Cantrips.

Blade Ward

Eldritch Blast

Additionally, we also get to choose two new Warlock spells. Pick two from these options.

Arms of Hadar

Dissonant Whispers

Faerie Fire

Hellish Rebuke

Hex

And finally, we pick our Warlock subclass. For the purposes of this build, we go with The Fiend which grants us the ability to heal when we kill a target.

Level seven

Progress with the Warlock to gain access to a new spell and two Eldritch Invocations from a list of 10.

Agonizing Blast

Armor of Shadows

Beast Speech

Beguiling Influence

Devil’s Sight

Fiendish Vigor

Mask of Many Faces

Repelling Blast

Thief of Five Fates

One with Shadows

Since we’re focusing on Eldritch Blast, we pick up Agonizing Blast for added damage on the spell using our Charisma modifier. We finish it up with Repelling Blast to add a knockback effect to our Eldritch Blast.

Level eight

Continue leveling up the Warlock to gain access to the Class Boon feature. You can select one of the three Class Boons below.

Pact of the Blade

Pact of the Chain

Pact of the Tome

We pick Pact of the Tome to gain access to extra spells like Guidance, Thorn Whip, and Vicious Mockery. As you level up, you gain more spells, some of which can be used without consuming a spell slot once per Short Rest.

Level nine

From this point onwards, our last four levels will switch back to maxing out our Sorcerer. With six levels in the Sorcerer, we pick a Subclass feature. Our choice is Elemental Affinity with two aspects.

Elemental Affinity Damage

Elemental Affinity Resistance

Finishing up, pick one of the five level three spells that were mentioned back at level five.

Level 10

At this point, we gain access to level four spells. Pick any of the following.

Banishment

Blight

Dimension Door

Ice Storm

Wall of Fire

Level 11

With eight levels in our Sorcerer, we pick the final feat. You can’t go wrong with more Ability Improvement to boost your Charisma even further.

Moving on, pick another level four spell as we slowly inch our way to the final level.

Level 12

You are now all-powerful. Image via Larian Studios

We’re finally at max level. This is where you gain access to level five spells, some of the most devastating spells in the game (that aren’t level six). Choose any of the following.

Cloudkill

Cone of Cold

Insect Plague

Telekinesis

Wall of Stone

With level 12, your leveling journey is finally complete.

That’s everything you need to know to run a successful Sorcerer-Warlock multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. Check out our list of multiclass guides if you’re looking for other multiclass builds to play.