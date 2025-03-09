While we wait for Patch 8, this Stardew Valley mod is giving BG3 fans a new map and Astarion romance scenes

Have you ever wished you could marry Astarion in your Stardew Valley playthrough? Now you can, with the full release of the new Baldur’s Village mod.

This Stardew Valley mod, aptly named Baldur’s Village, is entirely fan-made and welcomes over 20 Baldur’s Gate 3 characters like Wyll, Shadowheart, and Karlach to the farming sim. It also introduces new dynamic events, an additional village map with shops that sell special items, and more. You don’t even need a new save file to make the most of this mod, so don’t worry about losing any of your hard-earned museum progress.

Even everyone’s favorite tiefling is here. Image via “Baldur’s Village” on Nexus Mods.

“A new village has recently been built north of Pelican Town, and its new residents seem… rather unusual,” the mod’s description reads. “Baldur’s Village is a large expansion mod for Stardew Valley, inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3. It introduces a brand-new village map and NPCs while staying true to the game’s original atmosphere. Among them, Astarion features a fully developed personal storyline and is available for marriage.”

In Astarion’s romance storyline, there’s an event for every heart level, which you can build up to by gifting him his favorite items. Although Astarion’s romance line is currently the only one available in the mod, the developers have said they plan to add a storyline for Halsin lovers before focusing on “expanding the mod’s world-building, background stories, and gameplay by introducing new features and items.”

Future updates, however, will depend on the number of downloads and endorsements, crowdfunding support, and any difficulties the developers may encounter with piracy or unauthorized reuploads. So, if you enjoy the mod and want to see more, show your support to those who built it by visiting the links shared on the mod’s website.

Baldur’s Village was first shared by one of the project’s creators in April 2024, although the mod released in full yesterday, March 8. It’s only been live for a day, but in that time, the mod has already accumulated over 3,500 downloads, signaling just how much crossover the two games’ fanbases have—and how much love players have for both titles.

You can download Baldur’s Village through Nexus Mod by following the instructions found on the mod’s individual page. To reach the Baldur’s Village map, head to the top of the southern mountain map next to Linus’ tent.

