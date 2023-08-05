The best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods – graphics, gameplay, and weapon mods for BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably the greatest iteration of Dungeons and Dragons to ever arrive on your computer. Larian Studios has managed to expertly transfer all the fun of the tabletop into wonderfully rendered polygons and dramatically acted dialogue. That said, mods make just about everything better, so sorry, Larian, here’s a list of stuff people can do to your magnum opus.

The best mods for Baldur’s Gate 3

Character Mods

Customizer’s Compendium

Screenshot via AlanaSP on Nexus Mods

If, like me, you lost about an hour in the character creator and still felt like you could have done more, then the Customizer’s Compendium mod is for you. Modder AlanaSP has done tremendous work making additional options available, including pulling formerly NPC-only options. You don’t need anything other than the base game, as it is not reliant on other mods. This sounds like a small detail, but it means that the creator will have a much easier time ensuring that it continues to work as the game is updated.

New Character Creation Presets

Screenshot via Toarie on Nexus Mods

Now, at the time of publication, this mod does not work with the base game. It is a tremendous effort from modder Toarie to add fantastic presets to the character creator. If you want a wonderful-looking character but struggle to create them yourself, then checking to see if the New Character Creation Presets mod has been updated is vital. I normally avoid putting mods that do not work with the current version of a game in my lists, but this one is worth it, and I hope it is fully compatible with the launch version soon.

Weapons and Armor

Basket Full of Equipment

Image via AnteMaxx on Nexus Mods

The Basket Full of Equipment mod adds over 700 new items to the game, including weapons, armor, and even spells. Equip yourself with a selection of Dark weapons or a host of new items for all your armor slots. Modder AnteMaxx has been working on this mod for over three years, and it shows.

Legendary Items

Few things in RPGs hit quite like a Legendary item drop. This mod by Oiff will ad all manner of new ones to your game. We are talking about swords of every variety, from flame to venom, daggers that cripple, hammers that hunger, and thorns that heal. Legendary Items is a fantastic addition to your game.

Gameplay Mods

Choose Your Stats

Image via lostsoulman on Nexus Mods

Choose Your Stats will allow you to drink a special potion that can increase or decrease stats points, movement, initiative, and more. You can also use it to add all sorts of resources like Bardic Inspiration or Darkvision or do countless other things.

Carry Extra Weight

Lostsoulman strikes again with the Carry Extra Weight mod. Nothing complicated here, it just allows you to carry much more weight than you can normally. This is a must for the loot hounds who needs to grab everything from every body that they leave in their wake.

User Interface Mods

Improved UI

The Improved UI mod is actually required by quite a few other mods, so installing it can not only give you all the benefits it brings but also allow for further modding. It basically solves some minor issues for lots of other mods.

How to install mods in Baldur’s Gate 3

Most of the mods for Baldur’s Gate 3 have similar install methods, but all of them tend to have detailed instructions on their pages on Nexus Mods.

You will need to go to the App Data folder on your PC.

Find the Larian Studios folder.

Navigate to the Baldur’s Gate 3 folder.

Open the Mods folder and copy the mod files in there.

