Baldur’s Gate 3: Best clothing mods for BG3

So, you want to make your character a little more stylish during your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’re playing on the PC, you can change up your outfits with a variety of clothing mods.

With this in mind, we are going to look at some of the best clothing mods currently available for Baldur’s Gate 3 so that you can adventure in style. Keep in mind, all of these mods can be found on Nexus Mods, so head over to the Baldur’s Gate 3 section on the Nexus Mods website to find more.

Make sure to read the descriptions of each mod thoroughly so that you can download them appropriately and install the necessary mod managers or mod fixers.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 clothing mods

Start styling your camp clothes earlier in the game with this mod. Image via anshela on Nexus Mods.

This first mod allows players to purchase different camp clothes sets (including shoes) and underwear from merchants spread across the game in the first two Acts. This is a handy mod if you want to start customizing your camp outfits straight away, as you don’t really get a chance to do so early on in the game.

The mod allows you to opt for the underwear, but you can also choose to download the clothes or the underwear file separately. There are also a few different kinds of camp clothes included, such as citizen clothes, lite clothes, and refugee clothes. The fancier outfits found later on aren’t included.

You can purchase these items from Derryth Bonecloak in Ebonlake Grotto, Arron in The Hollow in Act 1, and Tali the Quartermaster at the Last Light Inn in Act 2.

Black is the new black. Image via Aetherpoint on Nexus Mods.

Black will forever be a timeless color, but there is surprisingly no entirely black dye available in Baldur’s Gate 3. This mod changes that by adding Aether’s Black Dye to a few different locations across the game. You can use this dye on the armor of every party member in your group, as well as on their casual camp clothes as well.

In Act 1, you can find the dye from the following merchants:

Roah Moonglow in the Shattered Sanctum at the Goblin Camp.

Grat at the Goblin Camp.

Arron at The Hollow in the Emerald Grove.

Dammon in the Emerald Grove.

You can also find the dye in the Cartilaginous Chest in the game’s introduction, while on the Nautiloid ship. The chest is in the room next to where Shadowheart is trapped.

In Act 2, you can buy the dye from Mattis in the Last Light Inn, and in Act 3, you can get it from Hoots Hooligan in Sharess’ Caress.

Ciri roleplayers rejoice. Image via wesslen on Nexus Mods.

The Witcher fans are sure to enjoy this next clothing mod, which allows players to change their outfit to the default outfit worn by Ciri in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There are two versions of the outfit available with this mod: one with all of Ciri’s pouches and belts or a more limited version.

The outfit—both versions of them—will appear in the game as casual clothes for camp, but they can also show as a shirt-only item for the cloak slot that will combine with pants via the Modular Equipment mod. It can also appear as body slot items that fit into the shirt and the pants slots. The outfit can be found in the same Cartilaginous Chest that is on the Nautiloid that we mentioned earlier, but you can also use the Tutorial Chest Summoning mod to summon the chest immediately.

The only negative about this mod is that it is only available for human, tiefling, elf, and half-elf slim femme bodies, but this is understandable if you want to do a bit of Ciri role-playing. That said, I do wish I could dress a male half-orc in this fit. He deserves to be pretty like Ciri, too.

Head over to the Cartilaginous Chest on the Nautiloid to get your armor. Image via Conrad Wolfhart on Nexus Mods.

Next up is a transmog mod that allows you to use the skins of any piece of armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 while keeping the stats of the armor you have equipped, allowing you to wear any armor you want without sacrificing your desired stats.

This mod can be applied to all companions and classes in the game, but it won’t apply to gloves or helmets, as the mod utilizes the camp clothes slot (though other camp clothes can be equipped manually).

Much like with some of the other mods on this list, you can find the armor pieces in the Cartilaginous Chest on the Nautiloid. Don’t forget about the aforementioned Tutorial Chest Summoning mod, as you can use it to summon the chest to you if you forget to go to it when you’re on the Nautiloid.

This mod is all about variety with your armor. Image via pooteeeweet on Nexus Mods.

Extra Gear is a mod that is incredibly well-made and offers many more options for armor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The mod adds a huge selection of armor across the different races in the game, including in the stocks for merchants such as Dammon, Lann Rarv, Danthelon, and A’jak’nir Jeera. You can also grab them from the tutorial chest on the Nautiloid.

For variations in armor, no matter what race you choose to play as in BG3, this is the mod for you.

Get fashionable with the 200+ camp clothing choices in this mod. Image via AnteMaxx.

This next mod adds a basket to the game that features more than 200 armor and cloak slot items that can be converted into different pieces of camp clothing.

There are also boot slot items you can convert into camp shoes. The sheer variety of this mod makes it a highly popular choice for those looking to change up their outfits during their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

You will also need to download the Basket Full of Equipment SFW Version mod or the Basket Full of Equipment NSFW Version mod if you want this particular mod. If you want to change up the underwear of your characters too—no judgment here— you’ll also need the Basket Underwear to Underwear Slot mod too.