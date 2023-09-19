Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Sharess’ Caress brothel in BG3

Of all of the intriguing locations you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3, Sharess’ Caress is certainly one of the stranger ones. It’s essentially a brothel that invites pleasure of all forms inside its doors.

As a part of the main story quest line in BG3 and in the Investigate the Murders quest, you will have to find Sharess’ Caress brothel. This only takes place in Act Three, with the brothel one of the first locations you can find after the events at Moonrise Towers.

Finding the Sharess’ Caress brothel in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you arrive in the town of Rivington as Act Three begins in BG3, you will have to do a bit of walking to reach Sharess’ Caress. It’s located to the north of the Rivington waypoint, past the circus, Open Hand Temple, and the main town.

You will find it near the Span of Wyrm’s Crossing waypoint, which is right past the South Span Checkpoint. You’ll have to pass through some guards and a Steel Watch robot at this checkpoint, which can be done by persuasion or simply killing the guards.

Either way, after reaching the Span of Wyrm’s Crossing waypoint, Sharess’ Caress brothel will be the building the waypoint is attached to.

Sharess’ Caress is located at the top of the screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look on your map, you will see the waypoint is attached to a building with red floors. You can walk up to the front door of this building, head inside, and you’ll be treated by the “Sharess’ Caress” text at the top of your screen.

Inside, you can talk with the woman behind the desk to your right to get the lay of the land and continue on with your BG3 quests in the brothel.

