Baldur’s Gate 3: When to enter Shadowfell in the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of side quests and adventures you can pick up anytime. At crucial points in the game, players will step into new territories and lock their progress until that point, making remaining side quests unavailable. One such occurrence occurs before entering Shadowfell, one of the last areas you’ll get to explore in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Up until Shadowfell, you’ll be searching for four Umbral Gems, and the hunt for them could have prevented you from interacting with all the storylines in the area. Entering Shadowfell will mean that you won’t get to interact with any of the remaining adventures.

If the time is right, however, you can enter without a single worry in your mind. Here’s how.

When is the best time to enter Shadowfell in the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3?

If you’re staring at the “Are you sure you want to proceed? Depending on your choices, the state of the region could change, and some active quests may become unavailable.” pop-up that appears before entering Shadowfell, we recommend pressing no for the time being and completing the following quests first.

All quests to complete before entering Shadowfell in BG3

Though we left no loose ends before entering Shadowfell in BG3, you may need more time to complete all the possible side quests. If you’re only looking to complete the major and most impactful stories before Shadowfell, the following list will be enough to keep you updated with the quest lines that you may have already started.

If you’re also looking for the smoothest transition when it comes to the storyline, you should consider completing the Moonrise Towers before the Shadowfell since it will create a sense of build-up.

