Baldur’s Gate 3: How to rescue the Tieflings and Wulbren in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter different groups of NPCs while exploring the realms, and some of these characters are related to certain quests. Tieflings are a group of people you’ll meet early on in the game while visiting Evergreen Grove during the first act. Later on, you’ll find some of them at the Last Light Inn in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

After interacting with these NPCs you’ll learn that some of them are imprisoned at Moonrise Towers. Naturally, you need to know how to rescue the imprisoned Tieflings without inciting a fight at Moonrise Towers. Here’s how to rescue the Tieflings and Wulbren in BG3.

Where to find the Tieflings and Wulbren in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image by Dot Esports

The Tieflings are imprisoned in the Moonrise Towers Prison, along with Deep Gnomes like Wulbren Bongle. You can reach the prisons by taking the stairs from Moonrise Towers. Enter the room marked in the image above to find the stairs that lead to the prison.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’d recommend using only one party member for this mission, as stealth will play a huge factor. Preferably you want a character with Misty Step or flying abilities. Taking the stairs will lead you down to the Moonrise Towers Prison, where you’ll find the Tieflings along with Wulbren.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, interacting with the prisoners will raise suspicion of the guards nearby. You can convince the guards easily by performing a persuasion roll check. This allows you to speak to the prisoners uninterrupted. Speak to the Tiefling Lia, and she informs you about the gnomes planning an escape.

Can you save the Tieflings and Wulbren without fighting in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, you can save the Tieflings and Wulbren without fighting or inciting conflict with the guards at Moonrise Towers Prison. Convincing the guards will be an essential part of rescuing the NPCs, and you need to be stealthy before escaping from the cells. The guards will eventually chase down the prisoners, however, by this time Wulbren and the Tieflings should be close to the escape boat. I used Arrows of Darkness and the Wall of Stone spell to block the path of the enemy guards.

How to save the Tieflings and Wulbren in Baldur’s Gate 3

To save the Tieflings, you must convince Wulbren that you are there to help them escape. You can win his trust by persuading him, and in my case, I had to roll a DC6 to convince Wulbren that we are not with the Absolute. From this point, Wulbren will request a weapon that can break stones. Any weapon with Bludgeoning damage works, but it is best to fetch Wulbren’s Hammer for this quest.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the hammer is located on a floor above, you can get it easily by creating pocket areas of reduced vision for the enemy guards. After collecting his hammer, return to Wulbren and barter the item. Once that’s done, you can ask the gnome to prepare for the escape. Here the NPC will start hammering on the back wall of the prison, and I’d recommend obscuring the cell’s entrance by using spells.

When Wulbren escapes from the cell, follow him through the passage. The NPC will go ahead to free the Tieflings, and you can start preparing for the incoming guards. It’s best if you can stack up boxes, barrels, and wooden crates in this area to burn the enemies down quickly. A little bit of grease changes the terrain, making it more susceptible to fire.

Where to find Wulbren’s Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wulbren’s Hammer is located in a heavily-guarded room on the top floor of Moonrise Tower Prisons. The coordinates to this spot are (X:571, Y:-646). You can reach this room by climbing up the ramparts using spells like Misty Step or Grant Flight. Getting up to the room isn’t the tricky part; it is remaining unnoticed by the patrolling eyes. Inciting a fight in the prison is something you should avoid, at least until Wulbren and the Tieflings are close to the escape boat.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’d recommend collecting Wulbren’s Hammer as this allows you to not give away any of your weapons to NPC. The most efficient method to do this is to use spells like Darkness or Fog to blind the targeted area. This allows you to sneak in, collect the hammer, and step out without getting caught. If you don’t have these spells, use an Arrow of Darkness to limit the enemy’s vision. Once you have the hammer, you can use Misty Step after a short rest to directly teleport inside Wulbren’s cell.

