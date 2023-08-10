Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you free the Pixie in BG3?

The Shadow Cursed Lands is one of the most difficult areas to traverse in Baldur’s Gate 3, and while Moonlanterns may make your journey easier, you will learn a secret about this useful tool. If you manage to acquire a working Moonlantern, you will eventually be faced with the choice to free the Pixie trapped inside the lantern itself. Considering that the lanterns are almost essential to escaping the Shadow Curse, you may find yourself conflicted.

There are a few different methods to avoid the plague spread across the Shadow Cursed Lands, though there are none initially better than the Moonlanterns held by characters such as Kar’niss. Whenever you discover the Pixie powering the protective light inside, you might be tempted to keep the Pixie hostage to ease your travel.

If you are not sure whether to free the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you need to know.

Should you free the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3?

I highly recommend that you free the Pixie from the Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you free the Pixie, you will attain the Pixie’s Blessing. This buff essentially works as a much better, permanent version of the Moonlantern itself, making you immune to the effects of the Shadow Curse.

Kar’niss is a great source for a working Moonlantern, though you need to take it off him | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Pixie’s Blessing applies to the entire party, meaning that you can venture around the Shadow Cursed lands without any trouble from the local blight. Whereas torches and the Moonlantern are severely restricted, the Pixie’s gift is by far the most powerful tool to avoid the Shadow Curse.

There is some benefit to keeping the Pixie trapped inside however, as the Moonlantern is much better at spotting Wraiths. Despite this possible benefit, your entire party will still be limited to a relatively small radius, always centered around the character wielding the Moonlantern. Also, if you’re rolling an evil character, you can always trap or kill the Pixie for no particular reason

How to free the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3

Whenever you acquire a Moonlantern, whether it be from ambushing Kar’niss or not, you have the ability to inspect the item. Once you inspect, your character should be able to observe the Pixie trapped inside. Let the Pixie go, but make sure to select the magical creature’s blessing as your reward, otherwise you will be out of the lantern as well as the permanent buff.

This action can be done at any time after you acquire the Moonlantern. Though there are various ways to travel through the Shadow Cursed Lands, none are better than the Pixie’s Blessing.

