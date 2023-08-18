Out of all Baldur’s Gate 3 character backgrounds available to choose from, Dark Urge is certainly the “high risk, high reward” option. In fact, backgrounds typically don’t have a large impact on the game at all—they simply dictate when your character will receive Inspiration Points and what skills they will start the game with Proficiency in. Dark Urge, on the other hand…

If you’re like me, you likely got roped into selecting this background by a deliciously ominous and vague description on your first playthrough. All other backgrounds actually explain what sort of person you’re signing up to be; Dark Urge simply reads, “a wicked moment, person, or thing that cannot be slain by sword or spell haunts your mind and flickers in your peripheral vision. You carry it wherever your adventure takes you—or perhaps it carries you.” I mean, come on.

It doesn’t take long to learn what this cryptic message actually means for your character—they’re obsessed with murder. You can suppress it to an extent or embrace it—that’s your choice, but the Urge will always be there. Suppressing it can make for very fun RP drama, whereas embracing it can lead to some awesome rewards. With that in mind, there’s two ways you can approach your Dark Urge character creation—power, or fun.

The most powerful Dark Urge class in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re trying to synergize class and background to be the most effective little demented murderer you can be with Dark Urge, there’s a pretty clear class choice: Rogue.

When you select this background, you will receive a magic cloak, The Deathstalker Mantle, as a reward for committing a Vomit-Inducing Spoiler. The Deathstalker Mantle grants the following:

The Shadow Itself: “Once per turn when you kill an enemy, shroud yourself in primaeval darkness to become Invisible for two turns.”

A murderer’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Can you think of any class that receives some extra benefit from being hidden?

That’s right, Rogue is the strongest class for the Dark Urge background in Baldur’s Gate 3. This ability granted from the cape has no cooldown and no roll associated with it—you turn invisible every single time you kill a foe.

Being invisible means automatic Advantage on attacks, which for a Rogue means automatic Sneak Attacks. A rogue’s Sneak Attack is a contender for the highest single-target damage in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning it is VERY likely to kill its target. A rogue with a Deathstalker Mantle can very easily spend an entire encounter invisible, appearing only for a moment at a time to one-shot an enemy.

The most fun Dark Urge class in Baldur’s Gate 3

This is of course subjective, but I believe there is a very clear forerunner for most fun Dark Urge class for one specific reason—patrons. Wyll, a Warlock Origin Character, has his patron (a demon, devil, archfey, or other otherworldly being that grants a Warlock their powers) show up several times throughout the game, and his pact plays a huge role in his story.

I think we’re meant to feel bad for Wyll and glad it’s not us, but being that I was playing a Warlock myself, I simply felt jealous. Where was my patron?

The Dark Urge background causes you to have all sorts of nefarious nighttime visitors, moral dilemmas, and rewards for behaving monstrously. Sometimes, you’re even forced to do bad things. Hooray!

In Baldur’s Gate 3, custom character Warlocks don’t have a patron in the game. They select one during character creation, but that’s the end of it—they never appear as Wyll’s does. Selecting the Dark Urge background as a Warlock fills this void, and scratches that itch that can only be scratched by being forced to commit atrocious evils or risk everything in defiance. It makes your Warlock feel like an actual Warlock.

