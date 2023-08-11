Baldur’s Gate 3: Best party compositions in BG3

Finding the right party in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the key to success. Every companion has different abilities, and depending on your character’s class, there are a variety of options.

It’s possible to come up with a few solid party compositions, depending on what class or character you are playing. Some of them are made mainly for combat, others are focused on stealth or being well-rounded in most aspects.

It took me a few hours to discover which party I enjoy the most based on my gameplay. From my experience, you need to try some of them to figure out which one suits you the most.

Best combat-oriented party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Rogue/Ranger/Bard/Monk main character

Wyll (Warlock)

Karlach (Barbarian)

Shadowheart (Cleric)

This is the part I’ve grown most fond of during the course of my gameplay since I’m playing Rogue. Although I tried it on some of my alternate characters with different classes, and it works just fine as well.

Karlach works great in numerous team compositions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyll provides you with a perfect spellcasting ability, being able to deal tons of damage to both single targets and groups of enemies. He’s also great in dialogue due to his high charisma. Karlach works perfectly as your front line, able to deal tons of damage while also enduring a lot.

Shadowheart is pivotal in almost every party. As Cleric, she can heal your party members and provide key buffs across the board. The only case where I didn’t include her in my party was when I was playing Cleric myself, and then I took another DPS to my party. You can eventually swap Wyll for Gale, while also replacing Karlach with Lae’Zel, Halsin, or Jaheira.

Best stealth-oriented party in Baldur’s Gate 3

As much as I don’t like him, Astarion comes in handy in many moments if you’re not a Rogue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Astarion (Rogue) or your Rogue main character

Shadowheart (Cleric)

Karlach (Barbarian) or your fighting class main character

Gale (Wizard) or your spell-casting main character

If you’re not a Rogue you must certainly take Astarion, who’s stellar in lockpicking, thievery, and stealth, which are essential in this type of gameplay. In that case, you can replace Karlach if you’re a melee fighting-oriented class, or Gale if you’re a spell-casting class. With this composition, you’ll have the ability to sneak your way in and out of many situations, while also having a balanced team to take on any foe in combat.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 players love the game so much they want to pay Larian even more

Best parties for spell-casting main character in Baldur’s Gate 3

Wizard/Sorcerer/Warlock main character

Shadowheart (Cleric)

Karlach (Barbarian) or Lae’Zel (Fighter)

Astarion (Rogue) or Jaheira/Halsin (Druids)

If you’re one of the spell-casting characters yourself, you don’t need to include Gale in your party. Shadowheart is still a must-have, and you will be needing some diversity in terms of combat. Therefore, it’s best to pick a melee character of the likes of Karlach or Lae’Zel, and a companion that provides you with either damage or utility, like Astarion, Jaheira, or Halsin.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree it’s perfect example of how games should be made

Many things may change, but not Shadowheart’s presence in your party (unless you’re a Cleric). Screenshot by Dot Esports

All in all, the way your party looks in Baldur’s Gate 3 should depend on how you aim to play the game. There is also an opportunity to have Minthara on your team, who’s a Paladin. She’s then a helpful asset in many compositions, but in order to recruit her, you need to wipe Emerald Grove, a choice I couldn’t force myself into.

Essentially, all this depends on how your character looks like and in which skills it excels.

About the author