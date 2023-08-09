Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Lae’zel build in BG3

The abrasive githyanki Lae’zel is the first companion that joins your party during the tutorial of Baldur’s Gate 3. Leaping into action, she hacks and slashes through hordes of imps and demons to help you land the ship. She might do it with a terrifying frown, but she does it nonetheless, and she becomes a controllable character and friend throughout the storyline. So, what’s Lae’zel’s best build?

The gith Fighter can be a useful tool even in builds with another melee protagonist but can become a powerhouse when built in specific fashions.

Lae’zel begins play as a Great Weapon Fighting Fighter. She focuses on two-handed weapons and high damage as her priority, with an immense 17 Strength. Her mental stats—reaching a high of 12 Wisdom–keep her from entering many casting roles without magical items to support her.

Thanks to the respec feature, you could theoretically change Lae’zel to any build you want. For the purposes of this guide, we will not use the respec functionality. She will have her base class of Great Weapon Fighter and her base ability scores of 17, 13, 15, 10, 12, and eight. She joins the party at level one, so there’s room to grow.

The best build for Lae’zel in BG3

Assuming you do not respec her, the gith Lae’zel works great as a Battle Master Fighter for frontline control and high damage optimization in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, if you choose to multiclass, she can serve as a resource-intensive Tank Fighter/Barbarian with eight levels of the Champion Fighter and four levels of the Wildheart Subclass. We do not recommend that she runs Eldritch Knight without the Warped Headband of Intellect, and even then that item might be better served as gold in your pocket.

Related: All Baldur’s Gate 3 companion locations: Where to find all party members

Below we’ll walk through our reasoning for Battle Master for the pure build and Champion for hybrid builds. We’ll also touch on our favorite feats and class features to pick.

Without multiclassing

This section of the guide is dedicated to a Lae’zel that does not respec or take any multiclass. This simple character will grow to a level 12 Fighter and only have a few major decisions. Let’s walk through the big ones.

For your Subclass at level three, we recommend the Battle Master. Lae’zel suffers in one huge area compared to Rangers or Paladins on the frontlines, and that’s reliance on weapon skills for controlling enemies. With Battle Master, Lae’zel has a pool of dice that both improve her damage and allow her to apply debuffs. Great for someone who is swinging a greatsword like it’s a baseball bat. Champion is an excellent and simple archetype that doesn’t lack out-of-combat utility. However, Lae’zel does plenty of damage by herself and the Battle Master is much less reliant on Hail Mary 10 percent crits. Eldritch Knight is best suited to a Fighter that can manage at least 14 Int . With magical items, Lae’zel can get there. But, we can save an area slot and still give her good utility through Battle Master.

Lae’zel suffers in one huge area compared to Rangers or Paladins on the frontlines, and that’s With Battle Master, Lae’zel has a pool of dice that both improve her damage and allow her to apply debuffs. Great for someone who is swinging a greatsword like it’s a baseball bat.

Combat Maneuvers for Battle Master Lae’zel

If you agree with us, you get three maneuvers for free. Here are our suggestions for the three you start with and the four additional ones you will vacuum up by level 11.

Menacing Attack for Frighten. It’s a good status to apply!

for Frighten. It’s a good status to apply! Pushing Attack for opportunities to shove enemies off of cliffs on a Strength saving throw, rather than Athletics check.

for opportunities to shove enemies off of cliffs on a Strength saving throw, rather than Athletics check. Rally offers Lae’zel a ranged bonus action that applies temporary HP to an ally.

offers Lae’zel a ranged bonus action that applies temporary HP to an ally. Commander’s Strike , when used in line with another hard-hitting weapon user, like a Paladin, can let the target make an additional attack. Distracting Strike provides advantage to attack rolls against the target, a similarly strong buff.

, when used in line with another hard-hitting weapon user, like a Paladin, can let the target make an additional attack. provides advantage to attack rolls against the target, a similarly strong buff. Evasive Footwork lets Lae’zel survive in hallways of enemies. If she is your primary tank, giving everything disadvantage to attack her is smart.

lets Lae’zel survive in hallways of enemies. If she is your primary tank, giving everything disadvantage to attack her is smart. Trip Attack to give the impactful Prone condition. Especially good with multiple melee characters in the party or if the Rogue is nearby.

to give the impactful Prone condition. Especially good with multiple melee characters in the party or if the Rogue is nearby. Sweeping Attack can give Lae’zel the opportunity to deal high weapon damage to nearby targets, something the Fighter tends to struggle to do.

These maneuvers are in no particular order and should be taken based on your party’s needs. For instance, if you have characters that can abuse Prone, Trip Attack is a high priority. However, if you just want to blow an enemy up, Commander’s Strike may work better.

Recommended Feats for Lae’zel

After rescuing the Gith warrior, her stats look something like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While you level, you do have the opportunity to scoop up feats at levels four, six, eight, and twelve, thanks to the bonus feat Fighter gets.

Here are some options you should really think about:

Level Four: Even out Strength and Constitution. Lae’zel currently gets no benefit from 17 Strength, except that her Constitution is minus one from where it should be. Fix that immediately with an ability score improvement. Plus four Strength and plus three Constitution is much better.

Lae’zel currently gets no benefit from 17 Strength, except that her Constitution is minus one from where it should be. Fix that immediately with an ability score improvement. Plus four Strength and plus three Constitution is much better. Level Six: Consider 20 Strength or Polearm Master. 20 Strength is the max you can get with ability score improvements. A plus-five to attack and damage is very important to Lae’zel! Alternatively, you can consider the Polearm Master feat, a strong ability that provides a bonus action attack for the Fighter as well as a much easier-to-access opportunity attack.

20 Strength is the max you can get with ability score improvements. A plus-five to attack and damage is very important to Lae’zel! Alternatively, you can consider the Polearm Master feat, a strong ability that provides a bonus action attack for the Fighter as well as a much easier-to-access opportunity attack. Level Eight: First big feat level. Here you’ll pick up 20 Strength if you haven’t already. It’s too much value! But, if you have already done so or simply don’t value the plus-one to attack and damage as much as we do, there are a few other options. Polearm Master for the above reasons. Great Weapon Master for a titanic burst of damage in optimal conditions, such as after you landed a Trip Attack. Tough to boost her HP by two per level. 24 HP by level 12 is nothing to shake a stick at. And since she’s likely starting to consistently get hit at this point, you’ll want that extra ward of HP. Mage Slayer if you don’t have a Rogue, Monk, or other swift bruiser to handle casters, Lae’zel can do it with Rush Attack and this feat. Martial Adept , if you like some of the other maneuvers offered we hadn’t mentioned, like Goading Attack, Maneuvering Attack or accuracy-boosters like Precision Attack and Feinting Attack.

Here you’ll pick up 20 Strength if you haven’t already. It’s too much value! But, if you have already done so or simply don’t value the plus-one to attack and damage as much as we do, there are a few other options. Level 12: Another feat. Here is where big feats like Great Weapon Master start to matter a lot. The endgame of Baldur’s Gate 3 features gigantic health pools that you want to chew through very quickly.

Lae’zel’s Second Fighting Style

It’s Defense. Sorry to be boring, but she is already dedicating herself to a two-handed weapon build and none of the other fighting styles really coexist with that. At least she’ll be hit less often with a plus-one to AC.

Archery is worth consideration if only her Dexterity was a touch higher! Because we want her role to be a frontline bruiser, it just isn’t worth sprinkling some love to her ranged option.

With multiclassing

This is an accurate rendition of how your Lae’zel will jump after becoming a Remarkable Athlete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, there is more than one way to build Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the multiclass route for Lae’zel gets her very, very mad at everything. Well, more mad than usual. A lot of our tips for the Fighter work for the multiclass build, with a few minor exceptions.

Champion over Battle Master. If you’re not digging fully into Fighter, the Battle Master weakens significantly. You get fewer maneuvers and Superiority dice to work with, while the Champion’s simple critical hit bonus and Remarkable Athlete ability rely not on silly Fighter levels.

over If you’re not digging fully into Fighter, the Battle Master weakens significantly. You get fewer maneuvers and Superiority dice to work with, while the Champion’s simple critical hit bonus and Remarkable Athlete ability rely not on silly Fighter levels. Four levels into Barbarian . The Barbarian gives Lae’zel a lot to work with. She gets additional health with the Barbarian’s massive HP per level. She gets Rage to soak up a ton of close-range injuries, and she gets Fast Movement to let her get to the frontlines quicker. She will lose AC due to no longer being able to wear heavy armor when she wants to rage, but this can be ameliorated with additional items and your resistance while raging And, with Reckless Attack , she’ll have the chance to crit much more often. Both Berserker and Wildheart are reasonable. Berserker gives Lae’zel a bonus action attack whenever she pops Rage, further improving her damage and removing any need for Polearm Master. If your party is full of squishy melee characters, like Monks or Rogues, you should consider Wildheart so Lae’zel can clog cluttered alleyways without being domed by casters and elemental damage. Sadly, Wild Magic Barbarian is a bit too risky to use often, and certainly not with just a four-level dip!

. The Barbarian gives Lae’zel a lot to work with. She gets additional health with the Barbarian’s massive HP per level. She gets to soak up a ton of close-range injuries, and she gets to let her get to the frontlines quicker. She will lose AC due to no longer being able to wear heavy armor when she wants to rage, but this can be ameliorated with additional items and your resistance while raging And, with , she’ll have the chance to crit much more often. Why four levels? Four levels in Barbarian is just enough to get the Feat and third Rage Charge on Barbarian. You don’t want five levels, since Extra Attack does not stack outside of the Fighter’s level 11 feature. The Fighter doesn’t get much after level seven, outside of the third attack and Indomitable, which works really well for us.

Honorable Mentions

Fighter/Paladin Lae’zel applies high burst damage, even if her Charisma is terrible.

applies high burst damage, even if her Charisma is terrible. Fighter/Ranger Lae’zel can gain some utility spells, but doesn’t benefit much from the extra Fighting style. She can get a cute animal companion, which is nice. She probably needs a therapy animal.

can gain some utility spells, but doesn’t benefit much from the extra Fighting style. She can get a cute animal companion, which is nice. She probably needs a therapy animal. Fighter/Cleric Lae’zel offers utility magic on a high-damage body, with spells like Bless, Shield of Faith, and Healing Word to impact the battlefield positively. But, with her low base Wisdom, she’s not going to be hitting many aggressive spells without magical item help.

About the author