Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sick of one grumpy githyanki for all the wrong reasons

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has had enough of Lae’Zel, yet their reasons for being sick of the character couldn’t be farther away from the truth.

The player complained about Lae’Zel in an Aug. 17 Reddit thread. The reasons why they “can’t take it anymore,” are just plain wrong, but will easily crack a laugh.

Lae’Zel’s enormous damage is the first and only sensible argument on the list, though it could also be debatable since she’s not the strongest Barbarian in my party. Nevertheless, in the eyes of the author, she out-damages every companion, which could be the case in their gameplay.

Later on, there are a bunch of arguments that aren’t 100 percent true, but still, paint a pretty reliable and funny portrait of the character. “I try to pass a dialogue check to save a frightened orphan from a fire. I fail. Lae’zel, with 8 charisma, uses Astral Knowledge and becomes proficient in Persuasion. She convinces the orphan that the fire builds character,” one reads.

She’s a major character, and major pain in the neck in some situations. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

One of the reasons points out how Lae’Zel would throw the main character into a bridge full of traps after failing to disarm one of the traps, which would be a perfect Githyanki way to die.

Jokes aside, the companion doesn’t have these precise interactions in the game, but her approach is similar. She takes everything in her own manner, is direct and practical, and doesn’t care much about anyone but herself and her fellow Githyanki race.

Maybe she does become even more straightforward and odd as the story goes on, or actually changes into a more likable companion. I personally leave Lae’Zel in the camp since I can’t stand her sense of morality, or rather, the lack of it. Besides, how could anyone truly enjoy Lae’Zel’s company more than Karlach’s, who has great humor and the best one-liners? I guess every player plays the game in their own way.

