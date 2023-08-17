Baldur’s Gate 3 success will hopefully allow devs to work on similar ambitious games

With Baldur’s Gate 3‘s massive success, Larian Studios’ CEO revealed it might allow the company and industry as a whole to make more similar, “ambitious” games.

Swen Vincke shared how proud he is of his Larian team after developing Baldur’s Gate 3, which received the highest review on PC Gamer in the last 16 years. The firm’s CEO believes such success allows them to “continue to make games like this.”

So proud of my team – none of us can believe this is really happening. But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this. Yes, they are risky and ambitious and stuff sometimes goes wrong but it’s what the studio was created for. Bg3’s… https://t.co/aTTcWW5PeB — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 17, 2023

Vincke acknowledged making such titles as Baldur’s Gate 3 is risky, and some things don’t always work out. Yet, he thinks going for ambitious projects is worth it, and the success of Larian’s latest title proves there’s room for them.

Although making games like these is no easy feat and takes a lot of time, the development timeline of Baldur’s Gate 3 is proof of the success that can be had. The production was first teased a week prior to E3 2019. Larian itself gained the rights to develop the latest entry in the Baldur’s Gate franchise sometime around Sept. 2017, when Divinity: Original Sin 2 was being released, according to PC Gamer. So, essentially, the creation of the RPG took around six years.

More gaming studios are starting to take their time when creating single-player triple-A titles, a trend that’s been ongoing as the technology behind games has gotten more complex, and as players have begun to expect more from their experiences. Starfield, for example, is coming out Sept. 6, and the latest game developed by Bethesda Game Studios prior was The Elder Scrolls: Blades, released in March 2019.

We’re all for it, though. We can’t remember when the last time we had as much fun as we have in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, if its success is to inspire other devs to have an ambitious approach to games, we couldn’t support them more.

About the author