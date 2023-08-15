Forza Motorsport joins Baldur’s Gate 3, Halo Infinite with major split-screen problem

Forza Motorsport has joined the ever-growing list of games to encounter split-screen issues on Xbox, with Turn 10 Studios announcing the feature will not be present at launch.

Releasing on Oct. 10, Forza Motorsport marks the return of Xbox’s flagship racing series to the consoles after a six-year wait since the release of Forza Motorsport 7.

Previously announced for a Spring 2023 release, Forza Motorsport faced delays but will finally be arriving on Oct. 10—although it will be without a major feature at launch.

In the latest Forza Monthly livestream, creative director Chris Esaki revealed split-screen will not be available at launch due to “heavy investment” in new graphical features, though his wording suggested it could be added in a future update.

The reveal is just the latest in a concerning trend for Xbox and split-screen, with it recently revealed that the delay of Baldur’s Gate 3 on the platform was due to issues implementing the feature on Xbox Series S.

It is not a new trend either as Halo Infinite, part of a series that was renowned for split-screen options, launched without a split-screen option in the campaign, and plans to introduce the feature at a later date were eventually scrapped.

Therefore, concerns will be raised once again as to whether Xbox Series S is holding back Microsoft’s current generation of consoles and whether introducing an alternative with a lower price point and specs was the right move.

While split-screen gaming is nowhere near as popular as it used to be due to online services, it is still a feature that should be included across the board whenever possible.

About the author