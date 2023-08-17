Baldur’s Gate 3 player creatively decimates the game with well-placed explosives

A player in Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to creatively destroy the entire Goblin Camp in one swoop by utilizing several well-placed explosives.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the blank slate that is provided for gameplay, providing you with a wealth of different options to complete the various tasks placed ahead of you.

For most players, that could mean going head-on into combat, sneaking their way around stealthily, or choosing to avoid a fight altogether—but one player took an entirely different approach that yielded sensational results.

In an Aug. 16 Reddit thread, YouTuber Okoii shared a clip of his approach to clearing out the Goblin Camp in act one of Baldur’s Gate 3, which he did by placing a tonne of explosives in every nook and cranny.

With the barrels strategically placed so that an explosion would trigger the next, like a fireball of dominoes, all it took was one arrow to absolutely decimate every enemy in the area.

The explosions were perfectly tracked with the game’s free camera, showing every piece of destruction as Minthara and the other Goblin leaders were taken down with ease.

Understandably, the efforts received a wealth of praise from other players for the creative destruction that was produced, which also showcased the free reign you are provided within Baldur’s Gate 3.

The big question, however, was how did they manage to get so many explosive barrels? Remarkably, no mods were used and they were collected throughout act one—with Okoii revealing there are plenty of smokepowder barrels that you can find in the Zhentarium hideout and in the room behind the Halfling trader in the Goblin Camp.

Kudos for the level of dedication it must have taken to get the footage, which is certainly the best method I’ve seen for clearing out the Goblin Camp.

