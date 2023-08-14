WoW player expertly recreates game’s most iconic characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

It shouldn't be a surprise that BG3 and WoW have so many crossover players.

A game with as many customization options as Baldur’s Gate 3 is sure to lend itself in the favor of some creative minds. With all 11 races having countless customization options, you can recreate any character or actual person you want in the game, provided you have a good enough eye for combinations.

And in a thread posted to the World of Warcraft subreddit earlier today, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player by the name of Itsallcakes took it upon themselves to make spitting images of WoW’s most iconic characters in the new game.

The thread showcased some seriously close recreations of Garrosh Hellscream, Illidan Stormrage, Varian Wrynn, Tyrande Whisperwind, Arthas Menethil, and Sylvanas Windrunner. Each of the characters was made as the race that they closest resemble across the two games, with Illidan and Garrosh having to settle for Tiefling and Half-Orc recreations of themselves, respectively.

Pretty much all of the characters that Itsallcakes recreated were nailed right on the money, but some WoW/BG3 fans in the comments of the post took note of their Arthas recreation, which had a striking resemblance to another character from a different high-fantasy franchise: Geralt from The Witcher.

“I see five Warcraft characters and Geralt,” said one commenter. “All my favorite characters! Garosh, Illidan, Varian, Tyrande, Henry Cavil and Sylvanas,” said another.

Arthas is one of WoW’s most recognizable characters ever. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Henry Cavill nailed his portrayal of Geralt during his time on The Witcher’s TV adaptation (he exited the role earlier this year), and the fact that he looked just like the White Wolf was a huge help. With that in mind, he also bears a fairly similar resemblance to Arthas, especially when his signature long white/blonde hair is taken into consideration.

WoW fans have been fan-casting Cavill as Arthas for years, long before he even made his appearance as Geralt, and one simple Google search for “Henry Cavill Arthas” will give you all the spot-on mockups you could imagine. Now, even when other games like Baldur’s Gate 3 can’t help but find some natural resemblances between the two entities, it could make WoW fans wonder even harder if he’ll ever wield Frostmourne in a live-action adaptation someday.

