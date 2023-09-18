Lae’who? Baldur’s Gate 3 player somehow completed the game without this major character

Baldur’s Gate 3 is enormous and has countless possibilities, and some players may complete the game without ever using certain companions (not looking at you, Minthara). One player, however, managed to finish the story without ever using a major character.

More specifically, a Reddit user called Dirty_USB completed Baldur’s Gate 3 without Lae’Zel, they shared on Sept. 17. It’s not like they disliked her and didn’t recruit her, or killed her when she was locked in a cage though. The player actually never discovered Lae’Zel locked up in the cage, despite supposedly exploring the entire area.

“I never found her. Somehow, in some way, I explored every inch of act 1 except the area where she’s been caged up,” the player wrote.

Well, it does sound like a major inconvenience. While Lae’Zel isn’t the only tank-like character you meet in the first act, since you also encounter Karlach, for example, she’s a pivotal element to the story. Many players, myself included, found her annoying at first, but have grown a lot to like her. On top of that, her storyline is really compelling, and I believe it’s one of the best in the game.

Lae’Zel would be likely saddened by the fact you missed her. If she didn’t rot in that cage, naturally. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The player has stumbled upon what I like to call the “Gale treatment” (not a very original name, I know). Some players often forget to recruit Gale since to do so you need to interact with an unstable portal you come across early. But, for some, it’s just too risky to take action with some weird-acting portal, and completely ignore it, which makes them not recruit Gale at all.

On a more serious note, however, it should be harder to miss Lae’Zel than Gale. But, as we know, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where everything is possible—even missing out on the game’s best characters and completing it either way.

