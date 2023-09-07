Baldur’s Gate 3: Best subclasses for Gale in BG3

He's one of the best companions in the game if you play him right.

Optimizing your personal character in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a difficult task, and once you start to add in companions like Gale and all of their possible subclasses, things can get overwhelming.

Especially when you look at all of the subclasses that Wizard has to offer, trying to decide how to approach speccing Gale can feel like a daunting task, but don’t you worry. We’ve got a quick explanation for some of the best practices and subclasses to select.

Best subclass for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best Wizard subclass for Gale in BG3 is Evocation. Wizard’s select a subclass at level two, and the game will recommend that you make him an Evocation wizard as well.

Wizard is one of the best ranged classes in the game, and with numerous crowd control and area-of-effect abilities, Evocation is easily the best subclass to choose if you plan on running any melee characters with him. Considering most companions are melee, it’s likely you’ll have at least Lae’zel, Karlach, or Astarion in melee range of enemies on a regular basis.

Related: Best Gale build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Evocation’s power, especially for newer players, comes from the level two subclass feature called Sculpt Spells. It allows you to cast your AOE and crowd control abilities without inadvertently hurting your allies.

Sculpt Spells – Create pockets of safety within your Evocation Spell. Allied creatures automatically succeed their Saving Throws and take no damage from them.

As someone who has spent a lot of time making Karlach collateral damage anytime I want to toss a Fireball at an enemy while controlling Wyll, I can confidently say that I regularly regret it when I don’t have an Evocation Wizard as my caster.

Especially as you work your way into some of the bigger fights in Act Two, it’s extremely important to have AOE and crowd control to fend off enemies, but if you’re not playing Evocation, the balancing act required makes it feel like walking a tightrope at times.

With Evocation, you can have your caster throw out a massive Fireball, and still keep your melee in the enemies faces to cleave them down and tank damage without worrying about them taking unnecessary damage.

Other good subclasses for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Wizard is one of the classes in BG3 that has the most subclasses with a massive eight total options. While we recommend players go with Evocation if they’re running a composition with any melee heroes, there are some other options that you can select as well.

Abjuration is a great subclass to use if you’d like for Gale to be a more support-based Wizard . At level six, he will gain access to Projected Ward, which can protect allies. The subclass also has access to other protective spells intended to keep enemies from casting spells and damaging allies.

to use if you’d like for Gale to be . At level six, he will gain access to Projected Ward, which can protect allies. The subclass also has access to other protective spells intended to keep enemies from casting spells and damaging allies. Conjuration is another excellent choice, especially if you like to run around with a familiar at a reduced cost. The subclass also comes with the ability to teleport so that you can gain high ground.

About the author