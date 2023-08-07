Baldur’s Gate 3 Goblin Camp: How to kill the Goblin leaders in BG3

Early on in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, you may find yourself tasked with killing all the Goblin leaders at the Goblin Camp.

The battle between the Goblins and the Tieflings at the Emerald Grove is one of your first major choices that significantly alter the progression of the camp, though the most likely scenario sees you ally with the latter.

Tasked with rescuing the Druid Halsin, your travels will take you to the Goblin Camp, where three leaders can be found running the show. As part of the quest to rescue Halsin, you’ll need to take them all out.

Each leader presents a different threat and a variety of tactics will need to be used, which we have detailed here.

Where to find Halsin in the Goblin Camp

Halsin asks you to kill the leaders. Image via Larian Studios

Halsin can be found in the northeast of the Goblin Camp, where you will find three Goblins throwing stones at a bear.

In the cutscene, you can choose to rescue the bear, which then escapes, and kill the nearby enemies. After the fight, the bear is revealed to be the Druid Halsin—who then asks you to kill all three Goblin leaders at the camp.

You can ask Halsin to join you in your fight, although he warns you that this will lead to immediate combat with any enemies that spot you, so it’s best to leave him behind and instead use stealth and surprise to your advantage.

The three Goblin leaders will not be marked on your map but are easy to find.

How to kill Priestess Gut

Priestess Gut is the easiest of the three leaders to kill, as you can speak to her about the tadpole in your eye and she will ask you to follow her into a room on the west side of the Shattered Sanctum.

Once inside, close the door and use a stealth attack with someone like Astarion to inflict damage immediately and get the fight underway. The goal is to kill Priestess Gut as quickly as possible so that she doesn’t call in reinforcements.

If reinforcements are called in, try to move characters outside of the room to spread them out so you’re not exposed to easy AOE damage with thrown items and you should also attempt to destroy the drum—which an enemy can use to call in further reinforcements.

Make note of the room where you find Priestess Gut because you’ll need to return there to access the stone disc puzzle in the Defiled Temple.

How to kill Minthara

The evil drow is one of three targets. Image via Larian Studios

The easiest way to kill Minthara is to speak to her and tell her you want to attack the Emerald Grove, as she’ll then leave her desk and cross a bridge in the middle of the chamber. While she’s crossing, aim an arrow at the bridge so it’s highlighted red. When fired, the bridge will be destroyed and she will plummet to her death.

Unfortunately, this denies you looting her body for her armor and clothing, so I don’t recommend this approach unless you find yourself really struggling.

Instead, you can attack her either stealthily before engaging in dialogue or by selecting dialogue prompts to initiate combat. Thankfully, she’s not overly difficult to defeat if you focus your attacks on her and then clear out the remaining Goblins nearby.

Be warned though. Killing Minthara obviously rules out any romance with her in your playthrough.

How to kill Dror Ragzlin

Dror Ragzlin is the hardest of the three leaders to defeat so, if you’re struggling, leave him to last and return to Halsin, who you can then ask you join you. While you will lose the element of surprise, he can inflict further damage and tank hits.

You can find him in the north of the Shattered Sanctum. Stealth is again your ally for this fight and you should climb the ladders with anyone that has a ranged attack to get an advantage on any enemies that are below you.

Be wary, however, as any enemy that climbs up the ladders can easily shove you off for significant damage, although this works both ways and you can do the same.

AOE attacks are a great way to inflict major damage upon Dror Ragzlin and other enemies near him, particularly if you continue to take advantage of the high ground. I do recommend having at least one party member at ground level, however, to heal or assist anyone that falls from above.

