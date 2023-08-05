Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the stone disc puzzle in the Defiled Temple in BG3

You can even skip the puzzle, if you wish.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of areas to explore, but some situations may catch you off guard, like the stone disc puzzle in the Defiled Temple.

Through the Defiled Temple, you can travel to the Underdark and progress several missions, so it is a vital area that you need to unlock.

Unlike other areas in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, it requires a little bit of work to access, and there is a puzzle that must be completed in order to progress. However, it is possible to skip the puzzle entirely if you wish.

Where to find the Defiled Temple

Head to the western area of the Shattered Sanctum. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The entrance to the Defiled Temple can be found in the Shattered Sanctum inside the Goblin camp, specifically on the western side in the room where you can find the Goblin Priestess previously.

You will need to unlock the door with a lockpick, so I recommend using a character with Sleight of Hand, but you should be warned that this is an action that will draw attention to you if anyone is around.

If you haven’t already defeated the Goblins in the area, prepare for a fight. However, by this stage, I had already taken out the three Goblin leaders, so it was merely a case of killing off any stragglers left behind.

How to solve the puzzle

The completed puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the other side of the door, the first task is to sneak past or defeat Polma the Ogre. To sneak, there is a ladder on the left side before the corridor where Polma is wandering that can be used—which also provides a good spot for aerial advantage with ranger attacks.

Alternatively, a Rogue character like Astarion can use a stealth attack to initiate. While Polma is strong, she is the only enemy in the area, so you should be able to defeat her without too much trouble.

At the end of the corridor where Polma was patrolling, turn left and follow the path until you reach a room with circular stone dials on the floor. Head down the stairs and situate your character with the puzzle in front of you—the circle that is lit up should be nearest to you.

If you haven’t interacted with the stones previously, the solution below will immediately unlock the door:

Top

Left

Right

Right

Bottom

Bottom

Bottom

Left

Left

If you make a mistake, the simple explanation is that the four black smaller circles need to make the four spots on the bottom circle, with everywhere else having white circles. At the top, they should all be white, with the left and right having three white.

Completing the puzzle opens a pathway opposite and an entrance to the Underdark.

How to skip the puzzle and open the door

If you don’t want to solve the puzzle or have messed up the above solution and can’t work out a fix, there is a way to skip the puzzle entirely to open the door directly.

On the right side, when you approach the door, on the wall of the steps, there is a circular gold lever that can be interacted with using a lockpick.

This results in a skill check, where you will have to roll at least 15 to pass. If you fail, you’ll need another lockpick to try again.

