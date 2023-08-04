Baldur’s Gate 3: How to pick locks in BG3 using Thieves’ Tools

So you’ve discovered a treasure chest in Baldur’s Gate 3, only to find a lock sitting between you and that sweet, sweet loot. There’s a bit of good news, though: You can easily pick that lock with a set of Thieves’ Tools and high Dexterity and Sleight of Hand stats.

Here’s everything you need to know about lockpicking in BG3.

Before you can pick a lock, you’ll need the right tools. Thieves’ Tools can be found around the world in BG3 and will allow you to attempt to open a locked door or chest. I found a set of Thieves’ Tools from a random wooden trunk near the Emerald Grove, but you can also find them on corpses if you’re lucky. You can even buy them from vendors scattered around the world, including Arron in Druid Cove.

Thieves’ Tools let you open locks, but they’ll break if you’re unsuccessful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Thieves’ Tools enable you to open locks based on a Sleight of Hand Check,” the item’s in-game description reads. “The tools break on an unsuccessful attempt.”

Thieves Tools might allow you to pick locks, but you’ll still need to roll to successfully do so. When you roll, you’ll add your Sleight of Hand stat to this skill. This means you might want to consider picking locks only if you have the right companion selected, like Astarion, a Rogue who naturally has a high Dexterity stat. You’ll find a number of different companions in BG3, so be sure to check their stats by opening the inventory screen and selecting the head icon in the top left.

Related: How to find Astarion and start the Pale Elf quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

To begin picking a lock, right-click on the chest or door you want to open, and then select “Lockpick.” As shown in the video below, a Dexterity Check will appear, showing you the number you must beat for the attempt to be successful. I used Astarion to open the chest in the video below and was able to add both his Dexterity and Sleight of Hand modifiers, as well as his Proficiency Bonus, to the roll, easily surpassing the DC requirement.

Rogues are great for picking locks. Video by Dot Esports

If you roll higher than the DC, you’ll get to keep the set of Thieves’ Tools you used. If your roll is lower, the tools will break and will be removed from your inventory.

About the author