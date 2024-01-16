Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Luminous Gloves in BG3

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with magical items that can increase your stats or give access to new abilities. The Luminous Gloves are one such magical item in Act Two that you definitely want to find.

Uncommon, rare, and legendary equipment can be found throughout all three acts of Baldur’s Gate 3. Some of the best weapons, such as the Blood of Lathander, are hidden treasures in Act One.

The Luminous Gloves are a useful piece of equipment that can help fight against the Shadow Curse and provide light in the many, many underground caverns you still need to delve through. If you’re trying to find the Luminous Gloves in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Luminous Gloves in BG3

You need to venture need the Shadowed Battlefield to find this uncommon item | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Luminous Gloves in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3. The dilapidated house, which is home to the gloves, can be found near the Shadowed Battlefield Waypoint in the Shadow Cursed Lands. Use the map above for reference.

If you have not already cleared out this area, you need to clear out the ruined area of the Meazels nearby. This fight can actually prove challenging, because Meazels can incapacitate your party members and teleport them to the far sides of the battlefield. We recommend taking party members with high mobility so you can reach any captured allies.

Jump on top the ruined rooftops to find this hidden chest | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the battle is over, you need to jump onto the roof of the ruined house and go to the far north west side of the building. Now looking over the edge of the destroyed area, you should be able to see the Potted Chest below. Jump down and lock-pick the chest to open it. The DC is 14, so make sure you have someone proficient with Sleight of Hand to do the job.

What are the Luminous Gloves in BG3?

The Luminous Gloves also give a +1 to Strength Saving Throws | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Luminous Gloves are an uncommon item found in the Shadow Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. These gloves give the wearer the ability to use Radiating Orbs, which gives the user Radiant Orb buffs anytime you deal Radiant Damage.

We highly recommend picking this item up if you have a Paladin or Cleric in your party. Given that many of the enemies in the Shadow Cursed Lands are necrotic or undead, these gloves can prove extremely useful.