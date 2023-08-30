Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Monk Weapons in BG3

Monks are a fun yet underrated class in Baldur’s Gate 3 with three subclasses. Depending on your subclass, you may build a warrior-like, a spell-hurling one, or the next God of martial arts. While they may differ, a few weapons work well with each Monk subclass.

Best weapons for Monks in BG3

As Monks are proficient in Simple Weapons and Shortswords, the best weapons for Monks in BG3 are Shortswords, Clubs, Maces, Daggers, Spears, Greatclubs, Handaxes, Javelins, Light Hammers, Quarterstaves, Sickles, Darts, Light Crossbows, Shortbows, and Slings.

The Monk’s weapon versatility can be incredible, but it also makes it much harder to find a weapon to suit them, your build, and your preferred playstyle. So, you can use any of these, and they’ll do a decent job.

There are a few weapons that are the best for Monks that you can obtain, but there aren’t many because you’ll often fight without one.

Name Stats and Effects Location Slicing Shortsword Deepflesh Slice: This attack will inflict bleeding if you have Advantage.



Weapon enchantment plus one.



Unlocks flourish and piercing strike. It can be purchased from Lann Tarv in Moonrise Towers. Markoheshkir (Quarterstaff) Arcane Enchantment: You gain a plus one bonus to Spell Save DC and spell attack rolls.



Arcane Battery: You’ll alleviate the arcane burden of spellcasting with the power of this staff. And then the next spell you cast won’t cost a spell cost.



Kereska’s Favour is a Level 4 Evocation Spell.



Unlock topple. It can be found at the bottom of Ramazith’s Tower. The Blood of Lathander(Mace) Lathander’s Blessing: Once every Long Rest, when your hit points are at zero, you regain two to 12 hit points. Teammates within a nine-meter radius also get one to six hit points.



Lathander’s Light: This will shed holy light in a six-meter radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light will become Blinded unless they succeed in a Constitution Saving Throw.



Damage: 1d6 + STR Modifier and plus three damage Bludgeoning



Weapon Enchantment plus three



Unlocks Sunbeam, a level six Evocation Spell. It can be found in Rosymorn Monastery.

Now, I went with the Way of the Open Hand Monk subclass, which means, as the name suggests, most of my attacks use my fists, so a weapon isn’t really necessary. If you’re like me and went this route, you’ll want to focus on items, like gloves, that enhance your unarmed combat proficiencies.

If you need some suggestions, these are my favorite gloves, all of which will enhance your damage and unarmed combat proficiencies:

Gauntlet of the Tyrant—Dropped by Enver Gortash in the quest, Get Gortash’s Netherstone

Gloves of Soul Catching—Dropped by Raphael in the quest, Escape the Deal. But you need to free Hope to get it.

Netherstone-Studded Gauntlet—Dropped by Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

These are the best weapons for Monks and some of the best gloves if you’re going the unarmed route in BG3.

