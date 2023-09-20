Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Monk subclass in BG3

Monk is one of the more unique classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 in part because it’s a class that players don’t have access to via a companion. That means you need to make the most out of your Monk’s subclass.

With an emphasis on unarmed and unarmored combat, Monks are one of the most interesting classes to play in the game, and most of the gear that is exceptional for them to use is very obviously designed for them. This makes it so that you don’t have to worry about being forced to make a tough decision when it comes to who you equip certain gear to as you progress through your campaign.

Suffice it to say, Monks are exciting and worth playing. Here’s what you need to know about which subclass you should spec into once you’ve hit level three.

What is the best Monk subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The best subclass to use as a Monk player in BG3 is Way of the Open Hand. This subclass offers stun and crowd control options that make it more useful than the other two subclass options.

Perfect for flashy melee combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Way of the Open Hand’s playstyle is probably what you think about when you imagine a Monk in BG3. At level three, you’ll gain access to Topple, Stagger, and Push as Flurry of Blows options. Additionally, Manifestation of Body, Mind, and Soul subclass features that become available at level six make you that much more proficient at unarmed combat.

The subclass simply makes the most of what the general class has to offer, especially when compared to Way of Shadow and Way of the Four Elements. While Way of Shadow makes you more of a ninja-like Monk character, the sneaky aspects of the class aren’t any better than just playing a Rogue instead. In a similar vein, Way of the Four Elements as a spellcasting subclass is cool, but it’s not as efficient as playing a more traditional spellcasting class.

Way of the Open Palm might seem like the “stereotypical” Monk, but that’s not a bad thing. Go pick up a staff and teach people the power of discipline.

