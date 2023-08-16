Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Monk build in BG3

I am going to punch Faerûn in half and not a single person can stop me.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an interesting game with several classes that players can use to crack the game in two. The Monk in BG3 is a class that utilizes very few weapon and armor choices but provides massive damage with buffs to their unarmed attacks.

They must be built carefully, however. Without the proper feats, race, ability scores, or magic items, these characters can feel absolutely pitiful on the battlefield.

Our unarmed friends are one of the least powerful classes in the game in our approximation, but this is a game full of broken builds and many different opportunities. Even the Monk has the opportunity to turn the BG3 on its head. Let’s talk about how.

The best build for Monk in BG3

The best possible Monk build in Baldur’s Gate 3 utilizes the Tavern Brawler feat to turn the monk into a heat-seeking missile. This build should not be taken without some game knowledge, as it reduces your Monk’s AC and health—or their Wisdom—to the point where they will have trouble stunning foes or knocking them off their feet.

However, by taking the Tavern Brawler feat on a high Strength Monk, you can gain a titanic bonus to attack and damage rolls with each punch, dealing extremely high and consistent damage to any target.

We want to set a few ground rules before continuing with the build.

We are not multiclassing. While the Monk is typically unfriendly to the multiclassing system, it can benefit from it. This system adds additional complexity and strange labels to a build. If I go Monk Four/Rogue Four, is it still a Monk build? So, we’ll just assume we want to go all 12 levels into Monk.

While the Monk is typically unfriendly to the multiclassing system, it can benefit from it. This system adds additional complexity and strange labels to a build. If I go Monk Four/Rogue Four, is it still a Monk build? So, we’ll just assume we want to go We can use any companions. The Monk is best assisted by good healing and solid friends on the frontline. Companions like Karlach can help the monk stay alive by taking fire, while Shadowheart can use her combination of Healing and Duplicity to give the monk buffs and keep them in the fray. We also keep Gale around, because we like him. Also because Wizards with AC are exactly what we want behind us. Even then, we might need to swap into talkers over the course of the campaign.

The Monk is best assisted by good healing and solid friends on the frontline. Companions like Karlach can help the monk stay alive by taking fire, while Shadowheart can use her combination of Healing and Duplicity to give the monk buffs and keep them in the fray. We also keep Gale around, because we like him. Also because Wizards with AC are exactly what we want behind us. Even then, we might need to swap into talkers over the course of the campaign. We are custom characters. While you can technically force any Origin Character to become a Monk, we’ll have the extra flexibility on our side. The Dark Urge can start as one, of course, but we like the background a tiny bit less than the custom options. That being said, a Dark Urge Tavern Brawling Monk is extremely thematically appropriate.

A Monk’s role in a BG3 party

Before we go on with the build, it’s good to identify what a Monk does in a Baldur’s Gate 3 party. The Monk is a single-target damage dealer with above-average crowd control. Like the Warlock, the Monk lives and dies on Short Rests, since they refill their Ki pool when they take a rest, a resource that allows them to do extraordinary feats.

The Monk serves a similar role to the Rogue, and thus many players have been throwing the class under the bus. Rogue’s amazing out-of-combat damage might have you scratching your head. Monks are almost fully dedicated to melee, so what can they possibly do in a party when the Rogue exists?

A moment of zen and quiet does a Monk a lot of good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well, turns out that the answer lies in the Monk’s ascension to level four. The Monk serves as an okay damage dealer with very low health and AC before that point. But, when we are reach that heavenly level, we’re gonna throw some hands.

The Tavern Brawler Feat in BG3

The Tavern Brawler feat in BG3 is a peculiar one, which doubles Strength bonuses to attack and damage rolls. The Monk is recommended to have Dexterity for their punches. We even said as much in our best monk ability scores guide. However, the bonuses on Tavern Brawler are way too powerful to ignore.

Our entire build is going to centralize around the Tavern brawler feat. What does that look like for the early game, then?

Best starting ability scores, race, and background for Tavern Brawler Monk in BG3

Even though we plan on going tavern brawler, our starting ability scores will still be Strength 10, Dexterity 16, Constitution 15, Intelligence eight, Wisdom 16, and Charisma eight. Our Race will be the Gold Dwarf, because we desperately need that extra health. Our background isn’t very important, but we recommend Street Urchin, since you’re likely to be the group’s lockpicker.

We start with high Dexterity and next to no Strength because we’re going to use the heck out of Withers. Withers will respec our current ability scores to something friendlier to the midgame, with a high Strength score. Our goal is to survive the early game and then pay our 100 gold fee to migrate to Tavern Brawler once we’ve gotten to level four. Otherwise, the monk either pays with health, AC, or movement speed.

Gold Dwarf is going to be required. Our favorite rendition of the Tavern Brawler Monk sacrifices Constitution the most, so one HP per level is going to be almost required. If you’d prefer to lose exceptional movement speed bonuses, the Githyanki or Wood Half-Elf work fine. Their armor proficiencies will do you very nicely. Using a shield and light armor usually barely edges the Wood Half-Elf in favor, though.

Street Urchin is the only way that a Monk can land Sleight of Hand proficiency. If another party member has it, then getting a background in Survival, like Folk Hero, can be useful. We want to make sure we have Athletics and Stealth proficiency above all else.

Respecced Tavern Brawler Ability Scores

Once you’ve respecced, you have two paths you can take. One is Strength 17, Dexterity 14, Constitution 15, Intelligence eight, Wisdom 12, and Charisma eight. The other is Strength 17, Dexterity 14, Constitution 10, Intelligence eight, Wisdom 16, and Charisma eight.

The first set of ability scores are for the multiclass, Githyanki, or Wood Half-Elf options. Armor only needs 14 Dexterity to be effective, after all. This build will slow your monk down by a ton but will keep your monk’s AC high without needing to rely on Dexterity and Wisdom. However, due to your low Wisdom, your Ki abilities have a low saving throw DC, making them unreliable in a pinch.

The second set of ability scores works for if you want to stay unarmored. You lose one AC compared to the standard Monk build and can re-up your AC through Gloves of Dexterity. You also keep your Ki saving throw DC quite high, making yourself more consistent. However, you might notice that our Constitution is a 10. That’s a massive problem since the Monk’s HP matches that of a Bard. And we’re going to be the ones tanking the Greataxe. Gold Dwarves help the issue slightly, but good lord will we be eating damage all the time. Tip your Clerics, folks.

As a warning, when you swap to Strength, your tooltips will likely incorrectly say you are using Dexterity for unarmed attacks. You can check the Combat Log to see that the game is just getting confused. You are using Strength, as long as it is higher.

Best subclass for the Tavern Brawler Monk in BG3

Once you’ve gotten to level 3, your subclass should be Way of the Open Hand for either build. Our only goal in this class is to spam Flurry of Blows every turn, and the Way of the Open Hand lets us do that while knocking opponents prone or pushing them away. Even for our low Wisdom variant, we still spam trips all of the time. Then, later on, you get even more ki, healing, and eventually Sanctuary access.

Honestly, for the high Wisdom variation of the build, all three subclasses are decent choices. Way of Shadow provides for several ways to Hide and gain an advantage on Flurries, as well as fantastic mobility. Way of the Four Elements lets us add damage to our unarmed attacks and some additional crowd-control options.

However, our gameplay revolves so much around spamming Flurry of Blows as much as possible that we just benefit more from making that flurry hit harder. The chance to knock people down for the next set of unarmed strikes is too tantalizing to ignore.

Best feats for Tavern Brawler Monk in BG3

Similar to this woman, we’re going to solve most of our problems with a fist to the dome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It might be surprising but, for this build to work, we need Tavern Brawler as soon as possible. That will always be your level four feat. Afterward, things get a little more interesting and our feats open up.

Level Description Four Tavern Brawler (Plus-One to Strength) Eight Either Plus-Two to Strength or Tough 12 Lucky, Plus-Two to Strength, or Durable

Well, those are a few options for our build. What happened?

Larian missed a tooltip for Tavern Brawler, mentioning that it provides a plus-one to Strength or Constitution. So, that rounds us out to 18 Strength.

Now, we get way too much out of Strength to leave it at 18. We want that at 20 ASAP, so the armored build should take it immediately. However, for our unarmored friends, you will likely be able to find The Mighty Cloth by level eight, a clothing item that boosts Strength by two found in the Last Light Inn‘s merchant. This is commonly given to Barbarians, but we can make great use of it. Then, we can instead bail onto Tough so we can pretend that we can take a hit sometimes.

Then, at level 12, we have a smorgasbord of options. We can take a simple plus-two to Strength if another piece of clothing or armor, such as Viconia’s Priestess Robe, catches our eye. However, for the Armored variant, we can take Durable if we did not use Auntie Ethel‘s plus-one on ourselves. That’d round up our Constitution to 16, a big improvement. Lucky is a fine choice for characters looking to make important saving throws or ability checks—or dodge deadly crits—during endgame encounters. Alternatively, a plus-two to Constitution or Wisdom won’t go amiss.

For our unarmored build, we ended up going Tavern Brawler, Tough, and then Plus-Two Wisdom.

Magic items for Monk in BG3

We’ve already talked about some magical items that you want to look out for. The Mighty Cloth provides a big boost in damage, but other clothing items like Viconia’s Priestess Robe provide better survivability. There are a few other magic items that we want to keep our eyes on.

Importantly, it has been reported that there are ways to use an unarmed attack while wielding a two-handed weapon on a few websites. However, we were unable to find out how by the writing of this guide. Hopefully, Larian notices and addresses this in their huge upcoming patch. So, we will largely ignore weapons that give a plus-one to unarmed attacks, like the Corellon’s Grace staff.

Gloves like Gloves of Dexterity or Bracers of Defense do a great job giving you higher AC. However, gloves like Gloves of Soul Catching or Seraphic Pugilist Gloves can help you deal significant damage.

or do a great job giving you higher AC. However, gloves like or can help you deal significant damage. Bonespike Boots provide large defensive bonuses. Most boots that give additional movement speed or reward you for Dashing can be very useful.

provide large defensive bonuses. Most boots that give additional movement speed or reward you for Dashing can be very useful. A Cloak of Protection is always a good option.

is always a good option. The Amulet of Greater Health will be fought for by everyone in the party but is nice for you to have. The Amulet of the Windrider works fine for the purposes of your mobility.

will be fought for by everyone in the party but is nice for you to have. The Amulet of the Windrider works fine for the purposes of your mobility. Rings that improve Movement Speed, like the Emerald Ring, are always nice for a Monk. The Ring of Protection, which you get for stealing the Sacred Idol, is always nice to have.

About the author