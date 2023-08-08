Baldur’s Gate 3: All feats in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a rich RPG game in almost every sense. It has awe-inspiring zones, an astounding atmosphere, intricate quest design, and fully fleshed-out systems like feats. Designed to compliment your skills and proficiencies, feats can accentuate your build and help you grow even more.

As you level up in BG3, you will gain Ability Score Improvements at certain levels—four, eight, and 12. This, naturally, can be used to bolster your core abilities, but at these levels, you can also opt for feats, special talents that will increase your character’s overall strength.

Feats can be either active or passive abilities and they can’t come from any other source. Over the course of the game, you can only select up to three feats, so you should definitely take your time before you make any rash decisions. It’s also important to note that you can only select each feat once and you can’t stack the same feats over and over again.

So, here’s everything you should know about feats in Baldur’s Gate 3, including how to unlock them, prerequisites, and the full list of feats currently available in the game.

How to unlock feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 will automatically open up when you reach levels four, eight, and 12, respectively. But, when you reach those levels, you can either select one Ability Score Improvement or a feat, meaning you can’t have your cake and eat it too. While Ability Score Improvements will normally increase your base stats, feats will give your class an edge in combat and power up your characters with unimaginable skills or features.

Feats prerequisites in Baldur’s Gate 3

In BG3, feats are universal and pretty much all classes and races will have access to them when you hit those sweet levels (four, eight, and 12). Most feats will be available as soon as you hit level four, but there are some that require you to have specific stats or certain Armor Proficiency.

Are feats class or race-specific in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can only choose three feats.

No, feats can be chosen by pretty much all classes and specs in the game. But to select feats like Heavy Armor Master, you need Proficiency with Heavy Armor.

All feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

feat name feat description Requirement Ability Improvement You increase one Ability by two, or two Abilities by one, to a maximum of 20. Level four Actor Your Charisma increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Your Proficiency Bonus is also doubled for Deception and Performance Checks. Grants Deception Proficiency and Performance Proficiency. Level four Alert You gain a five bonus to Initiative and can’t be Surprised. Level four Athlete Your Strength or Dexterity increases by one, to a maximum of 20. When you are Prone, standing up uses significantly less movement. Your jump distance also increases by 50 percent. Level four Charger You gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove. Level four Crossbow Expert When you make crossbow attacks within melee range, the Attack Rolls do not have Disadvantage. Your Piercing Shot also inflicts Gaping Wounds for twice as long. Crossbow Expert: Point-BlankCrossbow Expert: Wounding Level four Defensive Duelist When attacked while wielding a Finesse Weapon you’re Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your armor Class, possibly causing the attack to miss. Level four Dual Wielder You can use Two-Weapon Fighting even if your weapons aren’t Light, and you gain one bonus to armor Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy Weapons. Dual Wielder: Bonus armor Class.

Dual Wielder (feature) Level four Dungeon Delver You gain Advantage on Perception Checks made to detect hidden objects and on Saving Throws made to avoid or resist traps. You gain Resistance to the damage dealt by traps.

Dungeon Delver: Perception

Dungeon Delver: Resist Traps Level four Durable Your Constitution increases by one, to a maximum of 20. You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest. Constitution +1 Level four Elemental Adept Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage type of your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll one:

Elemental Adept: Acid

Elemental Adept: Cold

Elemental Adept: Fire

Elemental Adept: Lightning

Elemental Adept: Thunder Level four Great Weapon Master When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.)Class feature

Great Weapon Master: Bonus Attack

Melee Attack Bonus: -5

Melee Damage Bonus +10 Level four Heavily armored You gain armor Proficiency with Heavy armor and your Strength increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Heavy armor Proficiency Medium Armor Proficiency level four Heavy armor Master Your Strength increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Incoming damage from non-magical attacks also decreases by three while you’re wearing heavy armor. Proficiency with Heavy armor level four Lightly armored You gain armor Proficiency with Light armor and your Strength or Dexterity increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Light armor Proficiency Level four Lucky You gain three Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls. Level four Mage Slayer When a creature casts a spell Within melee range of you, you have Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster. Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws.

Mage Slayer: Saving Throw Advantage

Mage Slayer: Attack Caster

Mage Slayer: Break Concentration Level four Magic Initiate: Bard You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the bard spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Charisma.

Magic Initiate: Bard (feature) Level four Magic Initiate: Cleric You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Wisdom.

Magic Initiate: Cleric (feature) Level four Magic Initiate: Druid You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the druid spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Wisdom. Magic Initiate: Druid (feature) Level four Magic Initiate: Sorcerer You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the sorcerer spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Charisma.

Magic Initiate: Sorcerer (feature) Level four Magic Initiate: Warlock You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the warlock spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Charisma. Magic Initiate: Warlock (feature) Level four Magic Initiate: Wizard You learn two Cantrips and a level one spell from the wizard spell list. You can cast the level one spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all three spells is Intelligence.

Magic Initiate: Wizard (feature) Level four Martial Adept You learn two maneuvers from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest.

Superiority Dice: Select two feat Passive:

Commander’s Strike

Disarming Attack

Distracting Strike

Evasive Footwork

Feinting Attack

Goading Attack

Manoeuvring Attack

Menacing Attack

Precision Attack

Pushing Attack

Rally

Riposte

Sweeping Attack

Trip Attack Level four Medium armor Master When you wear Medium Armor, it doesn‘t impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to armor Class you can gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2. Level four Mobile Your movement speed increases and difficult terrain doesn’t slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target.

Speed Increased

Mobile: Evade Opportunity Attack

Mobile: Evade Difficult Terrain Level four Moderately armored You gain armor Proficiency with Medium Armor and shields, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by one, to a maximum of 20.

Medium armor Proficiency

Shield Proficiency Light Armor Proficiency level four Performer You gain Musical Instrument Proficiency, and your Charisma increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Level four Polearm Master When attacking with a glaive, halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, you can use a Bonus Action to attack with the butt of your weapon. You can also make an Opportunity Attack when a target comes within range.

Polearm Master: Opportunity Attack

Polearm Master: Bonus Attack Level four Resilient You increase an Ability by one, to a maximum of 20, and gain Proficiency in that Ability’s Saving Throws. Select one feat Passive

Resilient: Strength

Resilient: Dexterity

Resilient: Constitution

Resilient: Intelligence

Resilient: Wisdom

Resilient: Charisma Level four Ritual Caster You learn two ritual spells of your choice.

Ritual Caster: Free Spells Intelligence or Wisdom of 13 or higher level four Savage Attacker When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result. Level four Sentinel When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel feat. You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Opportunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its tum. Sentinel: Vengeance

Sentinel: Snare

Sentinel: Opportunity Advantage Level four Sharpshooter Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules. Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll but deal an additional 10 damage.

Sharpshooter: All In

Sharpshooter: Low Ground Level four Shield Master You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. If a spell forces you to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, you can use a reaction to shield yourself and diminish the effect’s damage. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don’t take any damage.

Dexterity Saving Throw Bonus: +2

Shield Master: Block Level four Skilled You gain Proficiency in three Skills of your choice. Level four Spell Sniper You learn a cantrip and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by one. This effect can stack. Spellcast ability level four Tavern Brawler When you make an unarmed attack, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your Strength Modifier is added twice to the damage and Attack Rolls. Level four Tough Your hit point maximum increases by two for every level you have gained. Level four War Caster You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range.

War Caster: Concentration

War Caster: Opportunity Spell Spellcast ability. All classes at level four Weapon Master You gain Proficiency with four weapons of your choice, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by one, to a maximum of 20. Level four

