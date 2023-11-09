Baldur’s Gate 3 players have shared their most evil choices and I’m scarred

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers unprecedented levels of roleplaying and while many will choose to be the heroes of the story, some players have shared their most evil moments.

The great thing about Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it can be played again and again with different experiences and my choices would be different than your choices, leading to some unique scenes occurring.

Larian Studios has done brilliantly with the dialogue in the game to flesh out all the obscure decisions you may make along the way—and it turns out a lot of players are psychopaths after they shared the evil decisions they made along the way.

For many, the most evil they will ever be is when playing as the Dark Urge origin, which leads to some unforgettable scenes, but others have taken the blank slate that Baldur’s Gate 3 provides and have taken it to higher levels.

A Reddit post was created around the topic, which saw hundreds of players share their evil stories—and some stand out as particularly scarring to me.

The initial poster began by sharing their storing of when they gave Dame Aylin to Lorrokan in the final act of the game, having previously liberated them, reunited them with Isobel, before turning the tables with a decision that eventually leads to Lorrokan murdering Isobel.

While that sequence of events is traumatic, there are others in the comments who have shared even more harrowing stories—including one player who decided to turn Karlach into a Mindflayer and then betray them by literally stabbing them in the back.

There were many other stories of villainy but the undisputed worst one of them all is from Indercarnive, who described how they returned Scratch, the beloved camp dog, to their previous, and abusive, former owner.

Killing innocent people by siding with Jaheira and betraying companions has nothing on getting rid of that good boy.