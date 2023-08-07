Baldur’s Gate 3 players who selected the Dark Urge origin are in for a wild ride with plenty of unique situations, including one with Alfira.

Unable to remember their past, the Dark Urge is plagued by violent thoughts that you can either embrace or fight back against in your playthrough—though the latter is a much, much harder task.

During your Dark Urge playthrough, you’ll encounter numerous choices that are unique to this particular origin character—such as the option to opt not to save Gale and instead gnaw his hand off and keep it as a souvenir.

But some choices are made that are significantly darker and harder to change. Be warned, there are major spoilers ahead.

Who is Alfira?

Alfira is a Tiefling Bard who can be found at the Emerald Grove and, if you’re not playing as the Dark Urge, is an insignificant character who can mostly be ignored.

When playing as the Dark Urge, however, she will appear at your camp and will want to join you—which usually leads to a bloody end in a gory scene.

Can you save Alfira?

Who put that there? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, some players have found a loophole in saving Alfira by refusing her request to join your camp and sending her away, then killing your Dark Urge character at camp.

You will then need to progress through the night with a companion character, then use a scroll of revive in the morning on Dark Urge—which leads to some dialogue on how she was served up on a plate and it was a much, much more complicated task to save her than it would have been to kill her.

While that loophole can be used, there is no known way to save Alfira while keeping the Dark Urge alive on the night when she approaches the camp. If the Dark Urge is alive, then the end is grim for Alfira.

Therefore, while it’s been reported that there is some unique dialogue if you do manage to save Alfira, it seems Larian’s intention was always to have the death of Alfira as a major story point in the Dark Urge’s development.

About the author