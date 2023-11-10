Baldur’s Gate 3 player perfectly recreates one of WoW’s most infamous characters

The character creator in Baldur’s Gate 3 opens up possibilities for you to have almost anyone you want as a playable character. Whether they’re from the D&D universe or a completely different one, there’s a good chance you can recreate them.

On Nov. 9, a BG3 player shared their character inspired by World of Warcraft. They created a perfect version of Arthas Menethil, also known as the Lich King. The character looks exactly like Arthas during his human days, from his long blonde hair to green eyes and his facial features. This is, of course, Arthas before he started his bad-guy ark.

BG3 players on Reddit suggested the OP play into Necromancy and “listen to any weird talking swords you find”—what could possibly go wrong? It would have been even better if the game had Lilarcor from BG2, a talking sword loved by many fans.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BaldursGate3/comments/17rl1pf/this_entire_grove_must_be_purged/

Another suggested playing as a Dark Urge Paladin, probably an even more fitting playthrough for Arthas and his backstory. The Dark Urge origin is a unique twist to BG3 that changes how you can play the game by offering more violent choices.

They could create a story of a Paladin who fights the urge for bloodshed and ends up being the hero of the story. Or they can do the complete opposite as one fan did themselves and have a “paladin with slow descent into madness.” They explained they started as a good guy and then proceeded to slowly turn evil after killing Isobel—seems like a perfect script for Arthas.

Whatever you come up with, BG3 is here to make it happen. Every new game has the potential to be completely different from the previous one and it’s up to you who you want to roleplay as—whether it be a corrupted Paladin or the bravest hero in the world.